National Signing Day College Football Winners and Losers: Alabama, Texas

It’s National Football Bowl Subdivision Signing Day. Your team alone:

A) Got better

B) A step in the right direction

C) Brought in high-quality players and people

D) Found players who fit into the system

E) All of the above:

(The answer is E, as always.)

College football’s early signing period has dramatically affected the hiring landscape by accelerating the pace of verbal commitments and driving schools to make staff changes earlier and earlier in the regular season.

At the same time, rule changes related to name, image and likeness have already had an impact and may play a critical role in a stunning signing day flip with one of the biggest programs in the country.

Still, some things haven’t changed. New rules, new coaches, new conferences, whatever: the top teams in the FBS continue to sign the best recruiting classes.

The biggest winners and losers as of the early signing date:

WINNERS

Texas

Fresh off a horrific debut season, coach Steve Sarkisian has begun to change the story around Texas with a stellar class that concludes with three signing day flips: Oklahoma athlete Xavion Brice, Michigan edge rusher Ethan Burke, and state cornerback Terrance Brooks Ohio. Brooks is a plug-and-play newcomer who will fill a void in the Longhorns’ secondary. Texas also got a late commitment from five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, landing the country’s most coveted transfer in quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked player in the 2021 class to spend last season at Ohio State.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M announced a contract extension for coach Jimbo Fisher on Sept. 1, increasing his salary from $7.5 million this year to $9 million in 2022.

The Aggies spent most of Wednesday running in the best class in the country, according to the rankings compiled by 247Sports.com, then took over the top spot from Georgia and Alabama after signing edge rusher Enai White in the early evening. From head to toe, this year’s group is so good that it played a major role in convincing Jimbo Fisher to reject all overtures from LSU to stay with A&M, as his departure to Baton Rouge meant he could leave these recruits the next four or five years. Fisher will say the star of the class is five-star quarterback Conner Weigman, who will compete for the runway as a freshman. But he is only one of four five-star signers, including two players in the top six of all recruits, regardless of position.

Boston College

The Eagles’ recruiting efforts have taken a huge step forward under coach Jeff Hafley, who has signed top-40 classes in each of his two full recruiting cycles after the program had only done so once in the previous decade. As of Wednesday afternoon, this year’s group was ranked 30th in the FBS and fifth in the ACC after a successful domestic run. The Eagles signed four of the top nine Massachusetts recruits, led by four-star receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. and some nice wins in Maryland.

Cincinnati

Building on this year’s playoff spot and several years of national strife under coach Luke Fickell, the Bearcats entered the top tier in the Group of Five by a wide margin. Ranked No. 33 in the country, Cincinnati’s defense-focused group includes a pair of four-star prospects among 20 signers and is eight places second in the Group of Five, signed by Central Florida and coach Gus Malzahn.

SEC

The three best classes in the country. Twelve classes from the 14 member schools are among the top 25 nationally. The SEC continues to build talent at a pace not even challenged by the rest of the Power Five. For example, Mississippi State’s class finished 12th in the SEC, but would have finished third in the Big 12; the two current Big 12 teams above the Bulldogs in the class ranking, Texas and Oklahoma, are future members of the SEC. The news is good and bad for the bottom third of the conference: Vanderbilt may have signed a great group under coach Clark Lea, but a 31st nationally-ranked draw is second to last in the SEC.

LOSERS

State of Florida

The Seminoles were on the wrong end of one of the greatest shock absorbers in modern recruiting history: Travis Hunter, the best candidate in this cycle and a long-standing Florida State oral commitment, returned to Jackson State on signing day, where he joined coach Deion Sanders and one of the top teams in the football championship subdivision. In addition to being a breakthrough for the traditionally black colleges and universities, Hunter’s decision is a reflection of Sanders’ recruiting prowess and an indication of how NIL legislation has leveled the playing field for programs that hunt individual recruits, even while the best programs of the country continue to sign the agreement. top classes.

Big Ten West

The split between the two Big Ten divisions is right on the nose. Led by Ohio State and Penn State, teams from the Big Ten East finished first through seventh in the conference, ranking Buckeyes, Nittany Lions, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Rutgers and Maryland, in that order. Then the whole Big Ten West, from Purdue to Nebraska, came in last place. The talent gap between the two divisions explains why teams from the East have won every Big Ten championship since the current alignment in 2014.

New head coaches

There are exceptions: Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire made the most of his month-plus at work, not only putting the finishing touches on a solid collection for the Red Raiders, but also making a big breakthrough among players in the 2023 class. But most newly hired coaches will have to do quite a bit in the second signing period to add players and maintain some roster balance. That includes Mario Cristobal in Miami, who signed seven players on Wednesday afternoon, along with Tony Elliott in Virginia (nine signers), Sonny Dykes at TCU (nine), Kalen DeBoer in Washington (six) and Billy Napier in Florida (eight).

Follow college reporter Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Signing Day winners, losers include Alabama, Florida State