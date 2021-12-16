Sports
Draft, scoring and strong goalkeepers keep Battlefield hockey undefeated | Sport
Midway through the season, the Battlefield Bobcats (5-0) have not yet lost an ice hockey game.
The Bobcats lead the five-team Patrick Division of the 22-team Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League (NVSHL). They scored 25 goals while conceding only three.
Twelve different Bobcats have scored a goal, while 15 have at least one point.
We have talented and capable players in all three lines of attackers and defenders, said freshman head coach John Dziekan. I have faith in every player on our roster, which gives us the ability to roll lines instead of matching lines.
Battlefield, which plays at nearby Haymarket IcePlex, opened the season with four consecutive shutouts before a 4-3 come-from-behind victory on December 10 over second place Kettle Run/Liberty (3-2). The Bobcats scored twice in the last four minutes to undo a 3-2 deficit.
The atmosphere was electric, Dziekan said. Senior Night’s pageantry with balloons, banners and supportive fans was a great backdrop to what turned out to be our most exciting game of the season.
Senior captain Garrett Dziekan scored twice in that win. He adds his name to a stat sheet filled by striker Grayson Cantarella (five goals, one assist) and defender Blake Morris (three goals, four assists).
Junior striker Paul Allison (three goals, two assists) and senior defender Grant Wagner (two goals, three assists) have each racked up five points.
We just use more players than our opponent and by the third period we are able to wear them out and take advantage, the coach said.
Goalkeeper Adam Perry, a senior who took the win on Senior Night, shares the position with sophomore Daniel Daggett. Both have already had a shutout.
Having two strong goalkeepers you can rely on is a boon in high school hockey, Dziekan said.
There are five more games scheduled for Bobcats for the regular season, which ends February 4. Last year, Battlefield went 9-0-1 before falling out in the second round of the NVSHL playoffs.
Sources
2/ https://www.princewilliamtimes.com/sports/depth-scoring-and-strong-goalies-keep-battlefield-ice-hockey-undefeated/article_4f0042b2-5e33-11ec-acee-33d080afaabf.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]