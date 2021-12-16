Draft, scoring and strong goalkeepers keep Battlefield hockey undefeated | Sport

Midway through the season, the Battlefield Bobcats (5-0) have not yet lost an ice hockey game.

The Bobcats lead the five-team Patrick Division of the 22-team Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League (NVSHL). They scored 25 goals while conceding only three.

Twelve different Bobcats have scored a goal, while 15 have at least one point.

We have talented and capable players in all three lines of attackers and defenders, said freshman head coach John Dziekan. I have faith in every player on our roster, which gives us the ability to roll lines instead of matching lines.

Battlefield, which plays at nearby Haymarket IcePlex, opened the season with four consecutive shutouts before a 4-3 come-from-behind victory on December 10 over second place Kettle Run/Liberty (3-2). The Bobcats scored twice in the last four minutes to undo a 3-2 deficit.

The atmosphere was electric, Dziekan said. Senior Night’s pageantry with balloons, banners and supportive fans was a great backdrop to what turned out to be our most exciting game of the season.

Senior captain Garrett Dziekan scored twice in that win. He adds his name to a stat sheet filled by striker Grayson Cantarella (five goals, one assist) and defender Blake Morris (three goals, four assists).

Junior striker Paul Allison (three goals, two assists) and senior defender Grant Wagner (two goals, three assists) have each racked up five points.

We just use more players than our opponent and by the third period we are able to wear them out and take advantage, the coach said.

Goalkeeper Adam Perry, a senior who took the win on Senior Night, shares the position with sophomore Daniel Daggett. Both have already had a shutout.

Having two strong goalkeepers you can rely on is a boon in high school hockey, Dziekan said.

There are five more games scheduled for Bobcats for the regular season, which ends February 4. Last year, Battlefield went 9-0-1 before falling out in the second round of the NVSHL playoffs.