They are signed. They are ready. Fleck is happy. Gophers football welcomes Class of 2022





Anthony Smith, Shippensburg (Pa.) Area / DL / 6-6, 280 / 4 stars Coach PJ Fleck says: “This man is an absolute breeding stallion. … We have to find that dominant defensive end. He gives us that measure.” Trey Bixby, Eden Prairie / DL / 6-4, 250 / 4 stars fleck says: “This young man will be firing quarterbacks for a very long time.” Zach Evans, Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall, Texas) / RB / 5-10, 205 / 3 stars fleck says: “He had a phenomenal senior season [1,957 yards, 26 TDs]. And as we learned this year in 2021, you can’t have enough traffic jams.” Hayden Schwartz, The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Florida) / DL / 6-4, 245 / 3 stars fleck says: “You will not meet a more polite young man who will tear your face off on the field.” Cade McConnell, Choctaw, Oklahoma / OL / 6-5, 300 / 3 stars fleck says: “We have to keep adding to [offensive line depth], and Cade allows us to do that.” Ike White, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) / WR / 5-11, 185 / 3 stars fleck says: “He can run very fast and has incredible ball skills. His best football is in front of him.” Jacob Knuth, Harrisburg, SD/QB/6-4, 205/3 stars fleck says: “He’s a winner. He’s a great athlete. Dual-threat type quarterback. Incredibly intelligent and makes his team better.” Aidan Gousby, Lehigh (Lehigh Acres, Florida) / CB / 6-0, 180 / 3 stars fleck says: “He’s going to be a phenomenal corner. We need to be able to create and fill some gaps.” Kristen Hoskins, Alexandria, Minn. / WR / 5-9, 170 / 3 stars fleck says: “You’re talking about speed. This guy has it all. He’s one of the fastest players we’ve ever recruited.” Rhyland Kelly, Clearwater (Fla.) International Acad. / CB / 6-2, 180 / 3 stars fleck says: “He’s from Winnipeg, Canada, and he’s a tall, physical angle. Think Benjamin St-Juste, but we have him in high school, not as a transfer.” Tariq Watson, Helen Cox (Harvey, La.) / CB / 5-10, 165 / 3 stars fleck says: “This man ran 10.49 100 meters. That’s pretty fast.” Ashton Beers, Slinger, Wisconsin / OL / 6-5, 300 / 3 stars fleck says: “This man is going to be a big, big man who can really move and is light-footed.” Joey Gerlach, Woodbury / LB / 6-3, 205 / 3 stars fleck says: “He absolutely crushed the camp. … Played safety in high school, but we’re going to move him down in the box.” Coleman Bryson, Myopic Gap-Nacoochee (Myopic Gap, Ga.) / S / 6-2, 200 / 3 stars fleck says: “To make sure this was the right place, he came here three times and paid his own way three times during unofficial visits.” Tony Nelson, Tracy, Minnesota / OT / 6-6, 280 / 3 stars fleck says: “He’s so versatile at that kind of size. You don’t see that often.” Nathan Jones, Brock, Texas / TE / 6-5, 235 / 3 stars fleck says: “He’s a big, physical run-blocker who can catch the ball and do all things.” Maverick Baranowski, Spruce Creek (Ponce Inlet, Florida) / LB / 6-3, 210 / 3 stars fleck says: “He’s very, very athletic, very disciplined, a very physical linebacker.” Spencer Alvarez, Columbia Heights / TE / 6-6, 260 / 3 stars fleck says: “He’s going to be a tight end and potentially an offensive tackle.” Handover Ryan Stapp, Abilene Christian / CB / 6-0, 175 / 3 stars fleck says: “This man was probably one of the most wanted corners in the portal. … If Jack Gibbens hadn’t had a great experience, we wouldn’t have gotten this man.”

