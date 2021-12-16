Emma Raducanus’ stunning breakthrough raises expectations for British tennis

A year ago, Emma Raducanu was more into calculators than tennis rackets.

The then 18-year-old was one of millions of students thinking about returning to homeschooling and preparing to earn A-Levels in economics and math.

Raducanus talent was no secret within the British game, with her natural ability evident from the first moment she picked up a racket, but she returned to the sport in June as a young hopeful ready to take her first real steps into the professional world. to set ranks.

That she lifted the US Open trophy just three months later is a rise so surprisingly improbable that it still seems hard to believe, even though the proof lies proudly at the National Tennis Center in London.

Raducanu won 10 matches, all in straight sets, to become the first ever qualifier to win a grand slam title.

But she wasn’t just any qualifier, she was a rookie who had never won a WTA Tour match and who played her first major tournament at Wimbledon just a few months earlier.

It was at the All England Club that Raducanu showed the British public and the tennis world what a special talent she is, reaching the fourth round with a display of poise and intelligence that belied her lack of experience.

< style="display:block;padding-top:69.0169%"/> Emma Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon (David Gray/AELTC Pool) (PA wire)

Ranked 338 at the start of the championships, Raducanu ended the year as the fifth British woman to reach the top 20 in the world, despite playing in just 10 tournaments.

The curse of such a performance is the anticipation and impatience it evokes, which Raducanu has already experienced in the hugely disproportionate response to her performances since that remarkable day in New York.

The teenager could be compared to a budding musician who brilliantly hits all the right notes, but is in no way ready to lead the orchestra.

Raducanu has appointed an experienced and nurturing coach in Torben Beltz, Germany, and is focused on physically catching up with her peers as she prepares for her first full season in the sport.

Whether she will win more Grand Slam titles next season or in the future remains to be seen, but Raducanu has changed the landscape of British tennis and a very exciting decade may be ahead.

The Kent teenager made headlines, of course, but she wasn’t the only British tennis success story in 2021.

Cameron Norrie shot from outside the top 70 to the edge of the top 10 based on an animalistic ability to work hard, while Dan Evans established himself in the top 30, beating Novak Djokovic on clay.

It was the end of the road, meanwhile, for Britain’s best female player of the past 30 years, with Johanna Konta dropping out at the age of 30 saying she no longer had the desire to put all the necessary in the investing in sports.

Times are finally changing in men’s tennis too, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both hampered by injury and Daniil Medvedev joining the grand slam champions.

However, Djokovic remains a man on a mission when it comes to breaking all records for him and was painfully close to becoming the first man since Rod Laver to win a Grand Slam on the calendar.

There are many questions heading into 2022, not least what impact vaccine mandates will have and how the sport is tackling the issue of China. It looks like it’s going to be another fascinating year on and off the track.