



Sourav Ganguly, the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has revealed details of a hilarious encounter he had with Jhulan Goswami, a fast Indian female bowler. Ganguly remembered telling Goswami that the bat she was holding looked like a table tennis racket and that she had to change to willow. Ganguly said of his conversation with the fast bowler in an appearance on the chat show Backstage with Boria: “She’s a towering figure.” ‘When I see your cricket bat in your hand, it reminds me of a table tennis racket,’ I told her. In order to hit the ball, you have to have something unique.’ I could see she was struggling to get in line and keep her balance to play cricket. Despite becoming an administrator, Ganguly stated that the cricketer in him will never die and that he is always ready to help the current generation. The 49-year-old added: “I am without a doubt a cricketer.” That makes me very hppy. If I have the opportunity to change someone’s gme, I think about talking to Ajinky Rhne before the Melbourne test and asking him to change his technique. That is the knowledge I possess, and it is this knowledge that excites me.” In the latter part of the mtch fixing scndl in 2000, Gnguly took over the team and led the Indin cricket. He ushered in a new era by investing in promising young players who won matches. Gnguly heps prize on Rvichndrn Ashwin Gnguly also praised senior off spinner Rvichndrn Ashwin for his significant contribution to Indin cricket during the SME Interction. The BCCI president has been outspoken in his support for Ashwin. He shared this about the vetern off-spinner: “Look how many championships he’s won.” He was a member of Indi’s winning World Cup roster in 2011. He was the main bowler of the tournament when he won the Chmpions Trophy in 2013. He was the mini bowler for CSK when they won the IPL, bowling in the powerply and in challenging situations. Take a look at his test record. Rvichndrn Ashwin is exceptional, and I need not say that.’ The former director also discussed why Ashwin had signed up for the T20 World Cup despite not having played white-bll cricket for Indi in four years. Gnguly admitted he wasn’t sure if Ashwin would be included in the restricted people roster. Virt Kohli, he rejoiced, would like to include the off-spinner’s experience in the T20 World Cup roster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cengnews.com/entertainment/you-have-a-bat-in-your-hand-that-looks-like-a-table-tennis-racquet-sourav-ganguly-recalls-jokingly-with-jhulan-goswami-122274.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos