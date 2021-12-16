Cricket fans curse ‘farcical’ situation that forced Pat Cummins out of second Ashes test

Australians have reacted with shock and disbelief to the decision to resign, Test Captain Pat Cummins, after he was identified as being in close contact with a positive Covid case.

Cricket Australia announced on Thursday that Cummins had been identified as a close contact after dinner alongside a person who received a positive test result over dinner in Adelaide on Wednesday night.

“As a result, Cummins will not be available to play in the second Vodafone Ashes Men’s Test match in Adelaide from today,” the statement read.

Cummins expressed his disappointment via Twitter, saying he was “exhausted” from missing the test match.

“Super frustrating, but Covid has thrown us all some crooked balls in recent years.”

Cummins did not violate Covid protocols when visiting the restaurant.

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins expressed his disappointment via Twitter, saying he was ‘exhausted’ from missing the test match after being considered close contact with a positive Covid case in Adelaide

“Go on with normal life and get the rock in the hand of P.Cummins,” tweeted sports commentator Daniel Garb after deciding to resign test captain

Sports commentators and fans were outraged by the decision, as Cummins had subsequently undergone a PCR test and tested negative for the virus.

“Can the politicians/medical officials spread this message, tell everyone to calm down, get on with normal life and get the rock in P.Cummins’ hand,” tweeted sports commentator Daniel Garb.

“That’s why we were vaxxed.”

On Melbourne’s 3AW, host Dee Dee Dunleavy described Cricket Australia’s decision as a “farce”.

“He is not a close contact, he is an informal contact,” she claimed.

“He tested negative.

“We keep getting told ‘let’s get on with our lives’ and our vaccination coverage is fantastic, it’s just a farce.”

Melbourne’s 3AW radio host Dee Dee Dunleavy described Cricket Australia’s decision as a ‘farce’

Australian captain Pat Cummins (left) with teammates Nathan Lyon (right) and Mitchell Starc (center) sit in the cafe in Adelaide on Tuesday, before Cummins was banned from the second test as close to a Covid case

Steve Smith was named captain of the team in the absence of Cummins, a controversial decision in itself as Smith stepped down as captain following the sandpaper incident during the 2018 team tour of South Africa.

‘Does not make any sense. Tested negative. These rules only encourage people not to be honest and follow rules. Ridiculous,” tweeted cricket fan Jarrod under Cricket Australia’s message about Cummins missing the test.

“Enough of this nonsense. Even honest people who have supported prudent health measures are losing patience with ridiculous policies like quarantine after a negative outcome.”

“So a man who has a negative test, has been vaccinated and works with people who have all been double vaccinated will be forced to retire from work,” fan David Robertson tweeted.

“I’ve tried to defend Australia against charges of insanity, but things like this make it really difficult. You’re ridiculous SA!’

Steve Smith heads for the toss on day one of the second Test match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval after replacing Pat Cummins as captain just hours before the game

The English Barmy Army Twitter account offered: ‘Stay safe, Pat, see you in Melbourne.’

Test players Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon dined in the same restaurant as Cummins, but at a separate table outside. They were considered loose contacts and are free to play in the test match.

Cummins is expected to be available for the third test in Melbourne starting Boxing Day, December 26.