Sports
Cricket fans curse ‘farcical’ situation that forced Pat Cummins out of second Ashes test
Cricket fans curse ‘farcical’ situation that forced Pat Cummins out of second Ashes test
- Fans reject decision for captain Pat Cummins to withdraw from Adelaide Test
- Cummins considered a close contact with a positive person in a restaurant in Adelaide
- He had to be captain Australia for the second time in the day-night test
- Former Captain Steve Smith Steps Back Into The Role In Place Of Cummins
- A commentator labeled the decision to exclude Cummins as ‘a farce’
Australians have reacted with shock and disbelief to the decision to resign, Test Captain Pat Cummins, after he was identified as being in close contact with a positive Covid case.
Cricket Australia announced on Thursday that Cummins had been identified as a close contact after dinner alongside a person who received a positive test result over dinner in Adelaide on Wednesday night.
“As a result, Cummins will not be available to play in the second Vodafone Ashes Men’s Test match in Adelaide from today,” the statement read.
Cummins expressed his disappointment via Twitter, saying he was “exhausted” from missing the test match.
“Super frustrating, but Covid has thrown us all some crooked balls in recent years.”
Cummins did not violate Covid protocols when visiting the restaurant.
Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins expressed his disappointment via Twitter, saying he was ‘exhausted’ from missing the test match after being considered close contact with a positive Covid case in Adelaide
“Go on with normal life and get the rock in the hand of P.Cummins,” tweeted sports commentator Daniel Garb after deciding to resign test captain
Sports commentators and fans were outraged by the decision, as Cummins had subsequently undergone a PCR test and tested negative for the virus.
“Can the politicians/medical officials spread this message, tell everyone to calm down, get on with normal life and get the rock in P.Cummins’ hand,” tweeted sports commentator Daniel Garb.
“That’s why we were vaxxed.”
On Melbourne’s 3AW, host Dee Dee Dunleavy described Cricket Australia’s decision as a “farce”.
“He is not a close contact, he is an informal contact,” she claimed.
“He tested negative.
“We keep getting told ‘let’s get on with our lives’ and our vaccination coverage is fantastic, it’s just a farce.”
Melbourne’s 3AW radio host Dee Dee Dunleavy described Cricket Australia’s decision as a ‘farce’
Australian captain Pat Cummins (left) with teammates Nathan Lyon (right) and Mitchell Starc (center) sit in the cafe in Adelaide on Tuesday, before Cummins was banned from the second test as close to a Covid case
Steve Smith was named captain of the team in the absence of Cummins, a controversial decision in itself as Smith stepped down as captain following the sandpaper incident during the 2018 team tour of South Africa.
‘Does not make any sense. Tested negative. These rules only encourage people not to be honest and follow rules. Ridiculous,” tweeted cricket fan Jarrod under Cricket Australia’s message about Cummins missing the test.
“Enough of this nonsense. Even honest people who have supported prudent health measures are losing patience with ridiculous policies like quarantine after a negative outcome.”
“So a man who has a negative test, has been vaccinated and works with people who have all been double vaccinated will be forced to retire from work,” fan David Robertson tweeted.
“I’ve tried to defend Australia against charges of insanity, but things like this make it really difficult. You’re ridiculous SA!’
Steve Smith heads for the toss on day one of the second Test match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval after replacing Pat Cummins as captain just hours before the game
The English Barmy Army Twitter account offered: ‘Stay safe, Pat, see you in Melbourne.’
Test players Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon dined in the same restaurant as Cummins, but at a separate table outside. They were considered loose contacts and are free to play in the test match.
Cummins is expected to be available for the third test in Melbourne starting Boxing Day, December 26.
Advertisement
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10315677/Cricket-fans-slam-farcical-situation-thats-forced-Pat-Cummins-second-Ashes-Test.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]