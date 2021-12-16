How new women’s hockey coach Liz Keady Norton has Dartmouth back in the thick of the ECAC race soon

Those Dartmouth teams back in the day were women’s hockey royalty. The program began in the late 1970s, not long after women were first admitted to Dartmouth. In the early 2000s, Dartmouth made four of the first five Womens Frozen Fours and captured four ECAC titles.

However, in their last two seasons, the Big Green went 5-12-3 (2018-19) and 7-19-3 (2019-20). In fact, Dartmouth hasn’t had a record over .500 since 2012-13.

Despite the recent lack of success, Keady Norton found a roster poised to turn the program’s fate.

[The team] is a really hardworking group eager to get some more wins, said Keady Norton. They have gone through a lot of changes, with new coaches, a new athletic director and COVID.

One of her first steps in reshaping the program was hiring an all-female coaching staff. While still somewhat rare in the Division 1 game, the Ivy League is at the forefront of hiring both female head coaches and mostly female staff.

Keady Norton brought Steph Moberg, one of the best Division 3 players of the early 2010s and a longtime assistant at Merrimack, to Dartmouth. Then she hired one of her former players from the BU, Nina Rodgers, who, according to Keady Norton, is the first black assistant coach in women’s Division 1 hockey. (It was a season of firsts. Kelsey Koelzer became the first black head coach in women’s hockey when Arcadia University began playing this fall.)

To me, having an all-female staff was important, Keady Norton said. I think it has more impact. I think it’s good for the game.

In addition to benefiting her current team, Keady Norton hopes her personnel selection will encourage her players and others to eventually sit behind the bench.

I want more younger players to have female coaches, and maybe not see them for the first time when they enter high school or college, Keady Norton said.

With a hired staff, Keady Norton’s next move was to wait and wait. While watching other teams drop the puck during their seasons, Ivy League teams had to wait until mid-October as their first day of class wasn’t until mid to late September.

They didn’t get here until September 13, Keady Norton said. You literally wear a jersey to a match a month after you arrive, and that can be challenging if you don’t know everyone well.

Challenges aside, Dartmouth let it be known that things had changed for the better when it defeated the nationally ranked Cornell in just his third game of the season, 4-3. In the weeks that followed, the Big Green took impressive wins against St. Lawrence and Vermont. They are now in the winter break with a 7-8 record, which is their highest win total of the past five seasons.

Keady Norton knows that opponents are starting to take Dartmouth more seriously. That is one of her goals.

“Hopefully we’re known as an over-performing team again instead of an under-performing team,” she said.

Giving everything you got

During the holidays, it’s clear that some of the nation’s best goalkeepers are in New England, most notably Hockey East, which is home to four of the nation’s top 10 netminders.

Goalkeeping is really good in our league, said Dave Flint, the coach of conference leader Northeastern. With as much firepower as we have, we’ve had nights where we really struggled to score goals because of it.

To no one’s surprise, Flint’s keeper, Aerin Frankel, continues to collect great stats. Her save rate of 0.962 and 0.94 goals against average ranks second in the nation.

Aerin Frankel’s 0.962 save rate and 0.94 goals against average ranks second in the nation. Jared Wickerham for The Boston Globe

Connecticut freshman Megan Warrener is third in the nation with a 1.05 GAA. Providence’s tandem van Mireille Kingsley (.950) and Sandra Abstreiter (.944) are fourth and sixth in the nation in save percentage.

The areas where many goalkeepers are is not limited to Hockey East. Harvard senior Becky Dutton has a 1.59 GAA and freshman Crimson netless Alex Pelliccia won her first three starts impressively.