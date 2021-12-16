Namibia impresses table tennis regions





REESE Saunderson (19) was arguably the star of the show for Namibia at the Region 5 Junior Table Tennis Championships in Gaborone, Botswana, over the weekend, setting some surprises en route to the under-19 women’s singles title. The Namibian upstart knocked out home favorite Kaone Moroke in straight sets in the semi-final, before taking a nail-biter of a final against highly regarded Zambian Janet Modiwa. She was the undisputed star of an inexperienced Namibian team, which exceeded expectations at the tournament delayed by Covid-19. After nearly 20 months since the outbreak of Covid-19, Botswana hosted the Phoenix Assurance-sponsored Regional Singles Championships for Seniors and Under-19s. The Namibia Table Tennis Association (NTTA) initially planned to allow four senior men, two senior women, plus two junior women and men to participate in the competition. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and other factors beyond the control of the NTTA, only one player per category eventually left for Gaborone on December 10. Namibia chose to enroll the under-19 players in the senior and junior events for additional exposure at the international level. The team has given a great report of themselves and the whole team can be very proud of themselves. Due to the various development plans and events of the NTTA, 2022 promises to be a fantastic year for table tennis, says team manager Heiko Fleidl. He says the trip was a huge success as it exceeded the expectations of the Brave Table Tennis Warriors. The championships kicked off on Saturday at Botho University in Gaborone, where Namibia battled hosts Botswana, Lesotho, Zambia, Eswatini and Malawi for the honors. Namibia’s players, including the juniors who competed in the senior singles categories, pushed through the group stage to the knockout stage. On Sunday, Wayne Green and Maximillian Bck were both eliminated in the senior men’s category in the round of 32. In the senior women’s category, Michelle de Koker’s run ended in the round of 16 as Saunderson advanced to the quarter-finals before also dropping out in a hard-fought match against Zambia’s eventual finalist Angel Kunda. Bck (17) gave a good picture of himself as he reached the quarter-finals of the men’s under-19 category. This is an exceptional achievement considering it was his first international participation, says Fleidl. The NTTA would like to thank its two main sponsors, who made it possible for the team to attend this special event.

