Starc, Lyon plays plastic ball cricket with visually impaired cricketers; WATCH

Australia has already taken a 1-0 lead in the five-game Ashes Test series and hopes to make it 2-0 when the second Ashes Test gets underway in Adelaide on Thursday, December 16. Ahead of the Second Ashes Test Australian cricketers Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc were involved in a very different kind of cricket where they traded leatherBall for a plastic ball. Cricket Australia posted a video of both players playing cricket with a plastic ball on Thursday.

Cricket Australia has posted a video showing Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon both playing cricket with visually impaired cricketers during their final training session before the start of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Thursday, December 16. In the video, Mitchell Starc hits the plastic ball filled with ball bearings thrown by a cricketer aged 12-18.

Nathan Lyon and Mitch Starc exchanged the pink ball for a plastic ball filled with ball bearings during their last training session before the second Vodafone #Ash Test! It was all in support of @LordsTavAU – our official charity partner for the Adelaide Test. pic.twitter.com/3dCoWw0j0q Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 16, 2021

Nathan Lyon said of the initiative: “What I love about coming here is that in the first place I can just give something back to the game, but a huge smile appears on my face and it makes us realize that we take a lot of things for granted I think for me it’s just about giving back to the game that I love and that has given me so much But the joy and pride you get when you come here and see these kids boys and girls laughing and enjoying the game of cricket we love to play. think that’s probably the most important thing.”

He went on to say: “Mitch and I are very fortunate to be in a position where we can be some really decent role models and hopefully get some kids to really come out and play the game of cricket and get out there and enjoy it. “

Australia vs England: Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon almost missed Adelaide Test

Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were all but banned from the Adelaide test due to concerns over COVID, but they were reportedly allowed to play the second Ashes test. A statement from Cricket Australia said both bowlers ate in the same restaurant as Pat Cummins, but at a separate table outside. The SA health care sees them as casual contacts and allows them to play.

On the other hand, Australian skipper Pat Cummins has been barred from the Adelaide Test after reports about him came in contact with a positive COVID-19 case. According to Cricket.com.au’s report, SA Health has confirmed that Pat Cummins is in close contact and will be kept in isolation for seven days after the Australia Test skipper went to dinner at an Adelaide restaurant where a fellow patron was identified as being the virus.