Washington Football Team’s COVID-19 roster grows to 18 players with 8 more additions Wednesday
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Football Team, already stricken with injuries, continues to add players to its reserve/COVID-19 roster at a time when it can least afford to lose players.
Washington has placed 14 players on its COVID roster this week — including eight on Wednesday — bringing the total to 18 as it prepares to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Both teams are 6-7, with Washington holding the seventh and final playoff spot with four games left. Coach Ron Rivera said he has not heard any discussions about possibly canceling the game.
Of those 18 players, nine were possible starters on Sunday. Washington also has 13 players on reserve (two players are on both lists), forcing the team to put together a lineup for a game that affects the fate of the playoffs.
“We’re in meetings and one of the guys told me someone else had it, it’s like, ‘Here’s another one, there’s another one,'” security guard Brandon Scherff said. “As coach Rivera said, ‘Next man up.’ It’s a great opportunity for them to show everyone what they’ve got.”
Washington’s strength was its line of defense, but as of now, that group has been decimated. Of the top six linemen on the active roster, five are on the COVID list; tackling alone Daron Payne remains fine.
Another lineman, late Montez Sweat, is also on the list, but remains on injured reserve with a broken jaw. Sweat would have played last week had he not tested positive for the coronavirus. He is eligible to be taken off the list on Saturday, but would require him to play in a game for the first time since October 31 without the benefit of training.
Several players could be dropped from the list later this week, including defending sides James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill, who both missed Sunday’s loss to Dallas. Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Tim Settle could also be off the list. All four players must test negative twice within 48 hours to return. Some of the affected players, including Allen and Settle, showed no symptoms on Tuesday night.
Rivera said he’s not worried about himself despite the many positives. Rivera, who battled cancer last year, had said in August that he was immunocompromised and frustrated with the pace at which his players were being vaccinated.
But this week, he said he’s already gotten his booster shot and wears a mask when he’s in a crowd or around other people. The current situation goes way beyond what they expected, Rivera said.
“Nobody expected this [Omicron] variant,” he said. “Because it’s spreading so quickly across the league now, it almost feels like a matter of time. I don’t think anyone expected it to be like this. Our thinking might be that guys who weren’t vaccinated would have had to deal with it at some point or another, not that it would be a crossover.”
Rivera said he wasn’t sure if the players who tested positive have the new variant. Instead, he said he was speculating given the rapid spread.
Washington only has two healthy tight ends on the roster – Ricky Seals-Jones and rookie John Bates. The top corner, Kendall Fuller, will miss Sunday as he has been placed on the COVID list. Two key offensive players, receiver Terry McLaurin and receding JD McKissic, are in concussion protocol.
If McLaurin can’t play, his replacement, Cam Sims, probably won’t be available either. He was placed on the COVID list on Wednesday. Receiver Curtis Samuel, who has been limited in his return from a groin injury for the past three games, was unable to practice due to a hamstring problem.
“We’ve had some setbacks all year,” said Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke. “We’ve had guys go down and come up and play; it’s just more for this week. We have confidence in all our guys. It should be an interesting Sunday, but I have a good feeling about it.”
Rivera said the staff is focusing on teaching through the run-through sessions to catch up with new players, although Washington should have four of its original five offensive linemen available.
“You take every able body you have and they all get a chance to practice, get opportunities in meetings and walk-throughs to make sure they’re up to speed,” Rivera said.
And then they have to hope that others don’t test positive later in the week.
“I’ve been vaccinated, so I’m relying on the vaccine,” said rookie defense end Shaka Toney, who would make his second consecutive start on Sunday from now on. “I’ve seen guys come back quickly from their vaccination and their symptoms are completely normal. I won’t say I’m not worried, but I trust my body; I’m on a good diet, I’m vaccinated; I’ve got the booster done shot. You cannot live with fear. I will take all precautions and do my best to remain available.”
