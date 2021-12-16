Sports
With the WTA field as deep as ever, opportunities are coming in 2022
Garbie Muguruza played as well as anyone at the start of the 2021 season, winning 16 of 19 matches between the Australian and Middle Eastern swings, taking the title in Dubai. And then, while transitioning to clay, she sustained a left thigh injury.
She struggled for several months but qualified as No. 5 for the Akron WTA Finals in Guadalajara. Four years after her last appearance at the end of the year, Muguruza became an unlikely champion.
I mean, it’s true that in recent years I haven’t played the way I played before, she said afterwards. I’m like, ‘I’ve got the tennis, I just have to show it. This is just another proof that I think I’m at the best moment of my career.
She’s not alone.
One of the WTA’s leading storylines for 2021? The element of surprise, when a refreshing new wave of challengers made headlines. With the 2022 season fast approaching, that trend is likely to continue, as women’s tennis has never been more in-depth and more open to suggestions.
Last season, the four Slam titles were won by four different players: Naomi Osaka (Australian Open), Barbora Krejcikova (Roland Garros), Ashleigh Barty (Wimbledon) and Emma Raducanu (US Open), while Belinda Bencic won the Tokyo Olympics. and Muguruza the WTA final. In the eight WTA 1000 events, only Barty and Aryna Sabalenka emerged as multiple champions.
In the future, it is not difficult to imagine a similar distribution of wealth.
Meanwhile, six players made their Top 10 debuts: Iga Swiatek, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Anett Kontaveit, Ons Jabeur and Barbora Krejcikova. Five of them were in Guadalajara and all are 27 years old or younger. Sakkari, from Greece, Tunisia Jabeur and Kontaveit from Estonia were the first women from their country to crack the WTA Top 10.
Read more:Barty, Krejcikova at 2021 WTA Award Winners
Why is this happening now?
COVID-19, of course, had a profound effect on the sport, shortening the 2020 season. Younger players may have experienced delayed development and lost the opportunity to get to grips with the higher levels. The 2020 protocols were tough for everyone, but it seemed some of the more established players were struggling to adapt.
At the same time, the dominant players of recent years are increasingly challenged by younger athletes. Of the 10 active multiple Grand Slam winners, only three are Osaka (24), Barty (25) and Muguruza (28) under 30.
Serena Williams, now 40, won her last major nearly five years ago and has barred herself from the Australian Open for medical reasons. Sister Venus, 41, last won at Wimbledon in 2008 and is ranked 316 in the world. It’s been more than a decade since Kim Clijsters, 38, won a major. The same goes for Svetlana Kuznetsova. Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka, Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep, who turned 30 last fall despite some encouraging results, are finding it increasingly difficult to push through to the deep end of the Grand Slams.
The surprising results of 2021 raise many questions as a new season begins:
After three consecutive years as the world No. 1 at the end of the year, can Barty continue her reign at the top? What to expect from Osaka and the Williams sisters? Will Sabalenka or Sakkari, who both broke through with some major semifinals, take it to the next level? Can Krejcikova, the WTA’s Most Improved Player, validate her phenomenal season of singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros and doubles victories with Katerina Siniakova at the Tokyo Olympics and the WTA final?
How will Kontaveits run spectacularly at the end of the season when she won 26 out of 29 matches, four titles in the span of 10 weeks and qualified for Guadalajara, translating into 2022? Can Badosa also use her Indian Wells triumph as a springboard to bigger things?
Actually, it’s pretty crazy to think you’re one of the eight best players in the world, said Sakkari in Guadalajara, perhaps speaking for the other five rookies at the end of the year. A few years ago I wouldn’t even believe I could be here.
In 2015, Serena won the first three majors of the season, coming within two games of a calendar year Grand Slam. Roberta Vinci defeated Serena in the semifinals of the US Open and lost in the final to Italy’s Flavia Pennetta. A year later, Kerber took bookend victories at the Australian Open and the US Open.
In the five years since, no woman has won more than one major in any given year. In that time, with 19 majors played, 14 different women’s titles have been won. By contrast, The Big Three won 17 of those majors on the men’s side, leaving only two first-time winners, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev.
The season finale Grand Slam event provided the perfect microcosm of this breathtaking volatility and, very well, for what lies ahead.
Raducanu, who started the year as number 343 in the world rankings, won three US Open qualifiers and then knocked out five consecutive Top 50 players Zhang Shuai, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Shelby Rogers, Bencic and Sakkari before beating fellow teen Leylah Fernandez in the latter. Fernandez, the number 73 in the world ranking, was part of the first major final between two unseeded players.
At age 18 and playing in just her fourth touring event, Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a major. She finished the year that was number 19 in the world rankings and was named WTA’s Newcomer of the Year.
I’ve always dreamed of winning a Grand Slam, you just have to say these things, said Raducanu, who won 10 matches and all 20 sets in New York. But to have the faith that I had, and actually run and win a Grand Slam, I can’t believe it.
Believe it. This is happening. The field is rich and the opportunities are ripe.
Sources
2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/2408739/with-wta-field-as-deep-as-ever-opportunities-emerge-in-2022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]