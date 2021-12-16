New Canaan girls hockey defend FCIAC, state crowns this winter





In 2019, the New Canaan girls ice hockey team captured the CHSGHA state championship with a 3-1 victory over rival Darien over Bennett Rink in West Haven.

The freshmen on that team are now seniors and still defend the state crown they won that season.

We are still defending state champions, said New Canaan coach Rich Bulan. Imagine that. You can do it your freshman year and your senior year. There was nothing in between, but you have a great record. The Rams were able to defend the state championship in 2020, reaching the semifinals before the tournament was shut down amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A shortened schedule followed last winter and although New Canaan won the FCIAC title, no state playoffs were held. There’s still a long way to go until the 2021-22 state finals, but with a strong veteran squad and some key freshman additions, the Rams look set to compete again this year.

New Canaan is led by four senior co-captains: Forwards Kaleigh Harden, Grace Crowell, Caitlin Tully and Jade Lowe. All four have been impact players for several seasons and will once again hold the keys to the attack. Aside from the goals and assists, Bulan said there is one elusive element that stands out for this year’s players. What I really like about this team is that they really have that smell about them that they never get out of a game. Everyone skates and everyone contributes. The Rams started the season with two wins, taking 4-3 to Greenwich Academy in the opener on December 6 and Greenwich 5-2 on Saturday at the Darien Ice House. Harden, a three-time CHSGHA All-State player, hit a career milestone in that second win, scoring a 100-point hat-trick for her career. The Rams also return as senior forwards Maddie Kloud, Grace Flatow, Elodie Koo and Tess Hobbs, defender Kaylana Couture and Hollis Mulry, a wing and backup goalkeeper. Sophomores Katherine Rayher and Sloane Griffiths are back as forward. The New Canaan roster is almost equal to young and old. There are 10 seniors, including the four captains, and nine freshmen, five of whom, Bulan said, will immediately play key roles. The Rams have been through this before with a large group of freshmen. Bulan is even reminded of another influx the team recently had. This freshman group reminds me a lot of the outgoing group when they were freshmen, the coach said. The new class consists of forwards Maddie Tully and Serena OConnor, defenders Sarah Mettler and Reese Quinn and goalkeeper Nikki Ferraro. Ferraro, who made 27 saves against GA and 23 against Greenwich, will fill the skates of former goalkeeper Blythe Novick, a four-time CHSGHA All-State roster and last year’s GameTimeCT All-State MVP. Last year’s graduating class, which defeated Darien 2-1 in overtime for the FCIAC Championship, also featured CHSGHA All-State defender McKenna Harden, along with Courtney OConnell, Kelly Benson, Shea Hobbs and Ariana Bell. Those are children we would clearly miss, Bulan said. McKenna was such a leader in defence, Blythe was solid for four years and Kelly Benson and Courtney OConnell scored some huge goals for us. Those are some tough sticks to replace, but this group can do it. New Canaan returns a number of veteran defenders in sophomore Lexi Tully and juniors Amanda Benson and Alla Duana. Mettler and Quinn, Couture and junior Georgia Saxe will join them on the blue line. The 2021-22 season will feature a packed schedule, with the interconference game being suspended last year. That means New Canaan will once again meet state candidates such as Simsbury (twice), the ETB Storm, Suffield and Avon co-ops, and West Haven/SHA to name a few. For Bulan, this is the way a season should be for a strong program. That’s huge, said the coach. Were always good enough to play against those teams, so when I heard early on that we could go ahead and play our normal schedule, I made it difficult. It’s a tough schedule, but I felt from the start that I know we can handle this. [email protected]; @dstewartsports NEW CANAAN 5, GREENWICH 2 GREEN WICH 0 1 1 – 2 NEW CANAAN 0 3 2 – 5 New Canaan: Kaleigh Harden 3g, 1a (Third goal was 100th career point); Grace Crowell 1g, 1a; Grace Flatow 2a; Sarah Mettler 1g; Green wich: Lily Bates 1g; Peyton Jelinek 1g; Kelsey Roth 1a; Caroline Laurens 1a. Goalkeepers: G – Emma Kunschner 42 saves; NC – Nikki Ferraro 23 saves. Facts: Greenwich 1-1; New Canaan 2-0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncadvertiser.com/sports/article/New-Canaan-girls-hockey-defending-FCIAC-state-16706037.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos