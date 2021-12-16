‘I’ve never watched cricket’

‘In 1983 I was seven years old. I never heard of the historic victory because we didn’t have a radio in our village then.’

Photo: Friendly courtesy Pankaj Tripathi/Twitter

Pankaj Tripathic plays a character that not many people know played an important role in the historic 1983 World Cup victory.

PR Man Singh was a ‘one man army’ — coach, manager and physiotherapist of the Indian World Cup team.

Tripathi met Mr. Man Singh to prepare for the role in Kabir Khan’s ’83 — scheduled for release on December 24 — and was impressed.

But the film means a lot more to him.

“We met Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would meet these people in my life,” he says. Rediff.com Contributor Sameena Razzaqi.

’83 takes us back to that historic moment. How does it feel to go back in time and relive history?

Reliving that history was an emotional ride for us.

Standing in that same dressing room on the Lord’s cricket ground, watching the match on the same balcony, it was a surreal experience.

Even when our team was going to leave to play shots in the ground, we had a feeling that things would have turned out the same way in the 1983 World Cup.

I sometimes slept on the floor. It’s such a beautiful site.

We shot the matches in almost all stadiums where the actual matches of the 193 World Cup took place.

Man Singh is like a confidant, mentor to Kapil Dev. Can we say that to some extent he made Kapil believe that he could achieve the impossible?

Under 14 players, Manbhai is a unique individual, who went with Team India to the World Cup. He was the coach, manager, physiotherapist in one.

So the responsibility rested on him.

Everyone knows the contribution of the team because they were the players and the media talked about it. But no one knows about Man Singh’s contribution.

manbhai stood behind the camera.

He was a one man show and one man army.

He would meet all the requirements of the team and boost their morale.

Did you meet Man Singh to prepare for this role?

Before getting into this character, I had gone to Hyderabad to meet the real Man Singh.

I spent all day with him. We had lunch together. It was a special experience to deal with him up close.

Interestingly, he has a personal cricket museum on the third floor of his home, which has rare items about cricket from around the world. I loved seeing all that.

Do you think Man Singh’s character will make an impact like all the other characters you’ve played so far?

I think it will have an impact. This film reveals Man Singh’s contribution and his uniqueness.

I jumped with excitement when this story was told to me. I thought, why hasn’t a film been made about this brilliant story before?

Why have we waited all these years to make a film about the historic victory of the 1983 World Cup?

I was very happy with my role as my age group suited Man Singh’s character.

Of course I couldn’t have continued as a player because all the players were under 30 at the time.

Even if I was asked to choose a role, I would have chosen to play Man Singh’s character. It’s so powerful.

Are you a cricket fan?

No, I’ve never watched cricket.

I started listening to cricket commentary on the radio after 1988-1989.

I was seven years old in 1983. I had never heard of the historic victory, simply because we had no radio in our village at the time.

What does this movie mean to you?

We have recreated history through this film. I hope it will also create movie history.

When we filmed the last batch of trophies at the Lords, Clive Lloyd (who captained the winning West India teams of the 1975 and 1979 World Cup and the West Indian team that defeated India in the 1983 World Cup final) had come to watch the shoot. All our players had become emotional by then.

We also met players Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would meet these people in my life.

Fate sent me into the cinema world and gave me this film. It’s just brilliant that I got to experience all of this.

Photo: Friendly courtesy Pankaj Tripathi/Twitter

What was your reaction when Kabir Khan told you the movie?

When Kabir Sir told me this story, I jumped with excitement.

He had many research papers. I learned a lot of new information from that period.

The current generation has no idea what cricket was like at that time.

There were no servants. All players had to carry their own luggage.

I heard you get annoyed when your co-stars insist on retakes. Is this true?

Personally, I don’t like to ask for a resit, but there are many instances where we had to do a resit.

I have no problem with resits. It is our duty to obey the principal when he insists on a rematch.

We get our money for resits, not acting (laughs).

My only concern with retakes is how do we know the next shot is better than the one we did?

Photo: Friendly courtesy Pankaj Tripathi/Twitter

Your Sherdil Director Srijit Mukherjee calls you a director’s delight. How was your experience working on the film?



I have come to do good work.

I am lucky and grateful to be able to make good films.

I am grateful to the filmmakers and the audience who have given me so much love.

Sherdil is a good experience. It is based on the human-animal conflict.

Tell us about your other movies.

I have a good cameo in Bachchan Pandey. People will love to see me in it.

OMG: Oh my God 2 is a very sensitive film with a beautiful story. I’ve always wanted to be a part of this movie. It has a conversation on a very important topic.