CJ Hicks Signs With Ohio State Football On National Signing Day





CJ Hicks is officially an Ohio State Buckeye. hicks, who committed verbally as a sophomore?, is headed to Columbus after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday, the first of two signing days in the hiring cycle. Hicks, of Kettering Alter, is the highest-rated player in the Buckeyes 2022 recruiting class and the second-best linebacker in the country according to 247Sports. Live:Who’s Signing Ohio State Football on National Signing Day? Hicks comes to Ohio state to play a position of emergency. The 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pounder is one of two highly regarded linebackers signing; the second is Gabe Powers. Hicks is the number 12-ranked general recruit in the country. He is the number 1 player in the state of Ohio. It’s Ohio State’s fourth straight season to have given the states the highest-ranking prospect. Jack Sawyer, of Pickerington North, played in 12 games as a true freshman, picking up three sacks. He was the top player in Ohio in the 2021 class. CJ Hicks is the second-highest-rated linebacker to ever sign with OSU Hicks is the 17th-highest-rated recruit to sign with the Buckeyes since the recruiting rankings began in the early 2000s. He is the second-highest-rated linebacker to sign with the Buckeyes, behind Baron Browning of the class of 2017. Browning, of Kennedale High School in Texas, was the No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 4 player from Texas, and No. 11 in class. Browning was selected by the Denver Broncos as the 105th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The five highest-rated linebackers to ever sign with the Buckeyes Baron Browning, Kennedale (Texas) High School (2017)

CJ Hicks, Kettering Archbishop Alter (2022)

Mike DAndrea, Avon Lake High School (2002)

Marco Cooper, Detroit Cass Technical (2000)

Curtis Grant, Richmond (Va.) Hermitage High School (2011) Ohio State’s 2022 Football Recruiting Class CJ Hicks, LBA

Sonny Styles, S

Gabe Powers, LBA

Devin Brown, QB

Caleb Burton, WRO

Kaleb Brown, WR

Caden Curry, DL

Kenyatta Jackson, DE

Kyion Grayes, WRO

Tegra Tshabola, OT

Kojo Antwi, WR

Jyaire Brown, CB

Dallan Hayden, RBA

George Fitzpatrick, Oregon

Ryan Turner, CB

Kye Stokes, South

Bennett Christian, TE

Avery Henry, OT Where Ohio States Ranks 2022 for Recruiting Classes Ohio State entered early December National Signature Day with the #4 ranked recruiting class. They follow Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. Those three programs plan to attract at least three five-star recruits each. Ohio State, with 17 pledges, has two five-star, 14 four-star and two two-star recruits. When is the next National Signing Day? In 2017, the NCAA brought back early signing day for football. It came into effect in 2018. But before that, the first Wednesday of February was National Signing Day for football recruits. The next signing is on February 2. Recruits are not required to sign that day, however. Last year, Ohio State signed JT Tuimoloau in the summer, for instance. Buckeyes Continues to Dominate Recruitment in Ohio State With Hicks joining the Buckeyes, Ohio State has signed Ohio’s top-rated recruit in four straight classes. The last top-rated recruit, according to 247 Sports Composite rankings, to sign with another program was Fairfield High School’s Jackson Carman in 2018, who Clemson chose. Carman was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buckeyes were likely to continue that streak into 2023, but after Styles was reshuffled, Mentor’s defensive lineman Brenan Vernon became the state’s top recruit in 2023. He’s committed to Notre Dame. Who are the highest rated recruits ever from Ohio? Here are the five highest-rated recruits since the early 2000s who came out of Ohio: Ted Ginn, Jr., Cleveland Glenville (2004), signed with Ohio State Jack Sawyer, Pickerington North (2021), signed with Ohio State Prescott Burgess, Warren G Harding (2003), Michigan signed Beanie Wells, Akron Garfield (2006), signed with Ohio State Jordan Hicks, Lakota West (2010), sign with Texas What does the Ohio state recruiting class of 2023 look like now? As of now, Ohio State has two obligations in its 2023 class after Styles is reclassified a week before National Signing Day. Independence, Tennessee (four stars) tight end Tyler Lockwood and Dayton Wayne standout lineman Joshua Padilla (four stars) are committed to Ohio state. Ohio State Recruitment in 2023:Ohio State Football Adds First Pledge of TE Ty Lockwood’s 2023 Recruiting Class The 10 Top Rated Recruits to Sign with Ohio State The recruiting ranking era began in the early 2000s. These are the 10 highest-rated players signing with Ohio State. Quinn Ewers, QB, Southlake Carroll High School (2021) Terrelle Pryor, QB, Jeannette High School, (2008) Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Cleveland Glenville (2004) JT Tuimoloau, DL, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic (2021) Jack Sawyer, DL, Pickerington North High School (2021) Julian Fleming, WR, Catawissa (Pa.) South Columbia High School (2020) Noah Spence, DE, Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt (2012) Nick Bosa, DE, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas (2016) Beanie Wells, RB, Akron Garfield High School (2006) Sam Maldonado, RB, Harrison (NY.) High School (2000) Get more Ohio state football news by listening to our podcasts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/2021/12/15/c-j-hicks-signs-ohio-state-football-national-signing-day/8889237002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos