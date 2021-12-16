Barty watched record Newcombe Medal gong





Ash Barty will crown her magical year on Friday night with an unprecedented fourth consecutive Newcombe Medal. Denied last year after the awards were halted due to COVID-19, Barty will claim another slice of tennis history after adding the Wimbledon trophy plus four other titles in a stunning 2021 campaign. The 25-year-old’s bid to secure a second grand slam title in July came after Barty had been sitting for nearly two months into the 2020 season. Despite 11 months out of the competition, the 2019 French Open champion made a triumphant comeback in her first event in January at Melbourne Park before reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and then embarking on a successful seven-month global tour. The world’s No. 1 collected trophies on hard, clay and grass courts in Miami, Stuttgart, London and Cincinnati to maintain her No. 1 ranking at the end of the year without even participating in the relocated and relocated WTA last month’s final in Mexico. Barty joined tennis legends Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles and Justine Henin as the eighth woman to finish the year as number 1 for three consecutive seasons. The Queenslander is determined to overshadow Samantha Stosur’s Newcombe Medal hat-trick from 2010 to 2012. Stosur is one of three other finalists for the award after winning her fourth grand slam doubles title at the US Open with China’s Zhang Shuai. Stosur’s win came on the 10th anniversary of her 2011 US Open singles final victory over Williams in New York. Wheelchair wizard Dylan Alcott and doubles champion John Peers are the other two on the shortlist. Peers teamed up with Barty to win the Olympic bronze medal in mixed doubles in Tokyo, while Alcott is the sentimental favorite to bag a second Newcombe medal. The 2016 medalist achieved a memorable gold slam in 2021 with Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, Olympics and US Open glory in the quad singles. But there’s no denying that recently engaged Barty has taken more loot this year as “the most outstanding performer in Australian tennis”. Barty’s trusted mentor Craig Tyzzer is the overwhelming favorite for Coach of the Year. The global pandemic has reduced Australian tennis night of nights to a remote online ceremony. There will still be some glitz and glamour, though, with Tennis Rockhampton hosting an evening meal recognizing not only the country’s biggest stars. A total of thirteen awards will be announced. Coaching Excellence Club Finalists: Domenic Marafiote (ETKG Tennis Club, SA), Gemma Eaton (Murwillumbah Tennis Club, NSW), Tim Lowe (Redland Bay Tennis Club, Qld) Coaching Excellence Development finalists: Sam Wall (Coromandel Valley Tennis Club, SA), Joe Porley (Brenan Park Tennis Centre, NSW), James Connelly (Hensman Park Tennis Club, WA) Coaching Excellence Performance finalists: Francois Vogelsberger (Vic), David Taylor (Vic), Wayne Arthurs (Qld), Craig Tyzzer (Qld) Excellence in Timekeeping Finalists: Marko Savic (NSW), Louise Widdowson (Tas), Rosario Corvaia (WA) Female Junior Athlete of the Year finalists: Taylah Preston (WA), Roisin Gilheany (Vic), Lily Taylor (Qld) Male Junior Athlete of the Year finalists: Philip Sekulic (Qld), Charlie Camus (ACT), Edward Winter (SA), James McCabe (NSW) Most Outstanding Athlete with Disabilities Finalists: Timothy Gould (Qld), Ben Weekes (NSW), Andriana Petrakis (SA) Most Notable Club Finalists: Fawkner Park Tennis Club (Vic), Broadview Tennis Club (SA), Collaroy Tennis Club (NSW) Most Outstanding Professional Tournament Finalists: Warrnambool Lawn Open (Vic), 2021 Head QLD State Age (Qld), 2020 City of Joondalup Junior Hardcourt Tournament (WA) Most Outstanding School Finalists: Mother Teresa School (ACT), Cobdogla Primary School (SA), Syndal South Primary School (Vic) Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior Finalists: Glenn Busby (Vic), Sue Willis (ACT), Mary Gordon (NSW) Volunteer Achievement Award Finalists: Liz Tektonopoulos (Greenvale Tennis Club, Vic), Denzil Morrell (Corinthian Park Tennis Club, WA), Keith Daly (Samford Tennis Club, Qld).

