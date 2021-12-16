Braintree girls hockey survives Milton 1-0 in opener

RANDOLPH – Of all the firepower that head coach Kevin Burchill will use this year, the Braintree High girls’ hockey team only needed one of its prolific goalscorers to find the back of the net to take the first win of the new season.

One empty scoring opportunity after another against Milton on Wednesday, the Wamps were outnumbered with a power play with 7:12 to go and 32 seconds to go on the penalty kill.

It wasn’t the most anticipated time for the cunning and skilled sophomore Savanna Littlewood to end the scoreless stalemate.

The longer you get in the game and you don’t get a goal, the hands get tighter and the decisions get faster. It’s the first game of the year, Burchill said, in his 23rd year with the program. Overall I was very happy except – to win a game you have to put the puck (more) in the net.

Braintree beat Milton by a large margin over the night, so why just that one goal to show it?

First game jitters? Possibly.

A sophomore star in Milton’s net? Absolute.

LilaChamoun, a backstop in goal, made 50 saves in the night in a wide variety of ways to keep the Wamps at bay.

It should not have come to a shorthanded goal, Burchill said of the margin in scoring opportunities. Their keeper, hats off to her, played phenomenal. She was in the right spot, she made the save and capped the rebound.

Every time she gets in the net she expects to make every save and she almost did for us tonight,” said Milton coach Matt Lodi. “She’s emotionally our leader there between the pipes and in the cage. She has high expectations of herself and we have high expectations of her, and that’s what we want.

Chamoun stopped a 3-on-1 break from Braintree early in the third period and was beaten moments later by some quality looks from Littlewood and freshman Dory O’Toole. Sophomore forward Ellie McConville also took her shot at shooting, but ended up empty-handed.

She is phenomenal. She’s everything you want in a goalkeeper and she goes somewhere very quickly, Lodi added to Chamoun. “We’re happy to have her.”

Lodi attributed Littlewood’s backbreaking, short goal to the ups and downs of a young team, saying: “We’re going to have growing pains, we’re going to make mistakes and we’re going to learn from them.” With just three seniors on the roster without an All-Scholastic center back from last season, Milton’s frontline youth are figuring things out.

The Wildcats are still looking for their first win as they lost to King Philip 4-1 in their opener.

In a similar situation, the youth movement in Braintree is also underway. A foundation of 11 sophomores, along with notable family ties, is expected to play a significant role in a season that Burchill says is comparable to a typical season competing at the top of the Bay State Conference.

Burchill’s two daughters, Maggie Burchill (senior captain, forward) and Callie Burchill (sophomore defenders), team up with sisters Littlewood, Savanna and Kelsi. Kelsi Littlewood is a senior defender, deputy captain and a key contributor to Braintree’s defensive identity. Second-year goalkeeper Eva Surrette started in the Wamps net on Wednesday.

“We will only be our defense and I have a lot of confidence in our defenders. They are solid. They had 15 blocked shots (against Milton),” said Burchill.

Ella Woods, Flona Holland, Maggie Burchill and Savanna Littlewood are “the four who should score this season” for the Wamps, according to Burchill. Woods and Holland are both junior forwards, with Woods serving as deputy captain.

“I won’t know (the expectations) until we go through the Bay State League’s first pass,” said Burchill. “I think we’ll get there eventually, I really do.”