Los Angeles Lakers rookie Austin Reaves ‘lost for words’ after overtime heroics vs. Mavericks

DALLAS — The odds that Los Angeles Lakers rookie Austin Reaves would even be in NBA uniform on Wednesday night, let alone on the field in overtime and confident that he would make the winning 3 over the Mavericks 107-104 to beat was astronomical.

All 30 teams gave up on him on draft night, and the two-way contract he signed with LA was not converted into a full roster spot until the Lakers sustained injuries during training camp.

And while he’d earned the trust of coach Frank Vogel so far in the season, the main reason Reaves scored 9 minutes into the fourth quarter plus the full five minutes of overtime on Wednesday was because LA had little choice. In the past 48 hours, the team has been exhausted by a string of players and staffers breaking the league’s health and safety protocols.

However, when Reaves received the pass from Russell Westbrook and sent him flying from the right wing with 1.0 second left in the extra session, the context was irrelevant. He was a basketball player who did what he did as long as he played the game.

“I mean, it’s actually been the story of my life,” Reaves said afterward. “I’ve always been undervalued. I didn’t go to a big high school so didn’t get recruited much, but at the end of the day you have to produce on the basketball court and for me to get that shot that my teammates have confidence in having me to take that shot is very, very special.”

The shot gave Reaves 15 points for the game, marking his new career and his fifth three-pointer in six attempts. It prompted his teammates, including future Hall of Famers and All-Stars, to bully the 23-year-old from Arkansas near midcourt after Dallas’ Reggie Bullock couldn’t get his despair 3 out before the final buzzer.

Anthony Davis put Reaves in a grip. Westbrook stroked his hair. When the group reached the locker room, LeBron James handed him the match ball and DeAndre Jordan sneaked behind Reaves to dump a bucket of ice water on the rookie to celebrate.

“Just the genuine nature of the guys,” Reaves said when asked what stood out about the moment. “You don’t see that much, especially with the type of guys we have on this team – six Hall of Famers and then all the guys who have been in the league for 10-12 years. So basically just the authenticity of it is just special.

“I have no words. I mean, I grew up watching all these guys, so for them to… for me to even be teammates with them is special.”

It was a straight show of exuberance for a Lakers team that hasn’t had much to feel good about this season. The spate of positive COVID-19 tests that hit the team this week — which left Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk, as well as assistant coach Phil Handy and play-by-play broadcaster Bill Macdonald unavailable — only available. but fit that trend.

But with a simple flick of the wrist, Reaves kept some momentum going for the Lakers, who have now won six of their last eight games.

“It didn’t go the way everyone hoped,” James said of the season for the Lakers, now 16-13 and No. 6 in the West. “It went the way it went. You go out and you play the game and you want to get better. You want to get better every day. We want to continue with our habits, continue doing what we have to do to be every night great. So we are who we are as a team. We have a lot of injuries, a lot of mixed formations. Obviously guys in protocols and false protocols, that sort of thing.

“So we are what we are now as a team and we love where we are.”

James’ answer took on the same level-headed tone as Reaves when asked if James timed him out when the Mavs hit a 3 shortly before his big shot.

“The discussion was that I screwed up the defense,” Reaves said of the intense conversation. “I didn’t get to the shooter or anything. He made the shot. But, I mean, it’s basketball. The other team is also trying to achieve something. So things go wrong, things go right, but I don’t know think so “No. I just try to stay sober in everything, no matter who I play with or which teammate I play with. I think it’s just my nature and my mentality is just balanced. Never too high, never too low.”

However, if there has been one highlight of this Lakers season thus far, it has been their performance in a time of crisis. Reaves’ shot pushed their record in extra time to 5-1.

“There will be ups and downs throughout the year, but ultimately, when the game is on the line, we have guys in the locker room who can play at the end of the game,” Westbrook said. “It’s a good feeling to know that, looking to the left and looking to the right, guys can close and finish games when needed.”