Outraged cricket fans reject decision to name Steve Smith Australia captain

Steve Smith faced heavy criticism from cricket fans after he was named Australia captain for the first time since being banned in the wake of the shocking sandpaper scandal in 2018.

Australia was forced to make a dramatic team and captaincy change just hours before the start of the second Ashes Test against England on Thursday, following news that regular captain Pat Cummins had been forced into seven-day isolation.

Cummins, who led Australia for the first time last week when England were thrashed by nine wickets in the Gabba, is said to have been out for dinner on Wednesday night when a person at the next table was identified as having a positive case of coronavirus. Cummins immediately left the restaurant and informed Cricket Australia.

Steve Smith was named Australia captain for the first time since being banned in 2018

Smith walks into the center for the toss next to England’s Joe Root in Adelaide on Thursday

The news caused the hosts to scramble to replace their skipper and Smith stepped up to step aside for the first time since Sandpaper gate, bringing Australian cricket to its knees.

But the decision to hand over the captaincy to Smith infuriated fans, who mocked the Australian for his role in the scandal and urged the umpires to keep an eye out for a repeat of foul play.

@karlatkinson tweeted: ‘So 3 years since Steve Smith was banned for cheating, he’s captain of Australia again. Says everything we need to know.”

@sullster101 commented: ‘I assume as Steve Smith is captain, the umpires will do a pocket check when the Aussies take the field’.

@thechief2407 posted: ‘Ridiculous decision. He is an impostor. Great batsman but shouldn’t be involved in this series let alone captain! Warner opening too. Really laughable’.

Another fan posted a video of a hand sander going over a ball, while others joked whether Australian debutant Michael Neser could “play the part of Cameron Bancroft.”

The 2018 ball tampering scandal led to long bans for Smith, former vice-captain David Warner, who again opened the at bat in Adelaide on Thursday, and batsman Bancroft.

Bancroft was caught trying to tamper with the ball with what turned out to be sandpaper during the third Test in South Africa.

After being caught on camera, Bancroft was shown on the screens around the ground and on television. The umpires approached the opener but decided the ball hadn’t changed in any noticeable way.

At the end of the day, Smith and Bancroft faced the press and admitted that they had cheated by tampering with the ball.

The plan had been drawn up by the ‘leadership group’ over the lunch hour in a bid to help Australia regain some control of a test, which they would lose by 322 runs.

Cameron Bancroft was caught trying to tamper with the ball during a game in South Africa

Smith was given a 12-month ban for his role and later burst into tears during his press conference

Cricket Australia’s immediate decision was that Smith and Warner would resign from their roles as captain and vice-captain, with Tim Paine taking over.

In addition to then Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull expressing his shock, an investigation was opened and Smith, Warner and Bancroft were sent home for the fourth test.

Shortly afterwards, the three players were sanctioned by Cricket Australia with Warner and Smith banned for 12 months and Bancroft banned for nine months, with each unable to play international or domestic cricket during those periods.

They would all participate in individual press conferences and tearfully apologize for their actions with Smith and Warner.

Head coach Darren Lehmann was cleared of any wrongdoing in the investigation but chose to resign from his position.