Hat-trick hockey moves to STMA Ice Arena | Local news
Hat Trick Hockey in Albertville moves to new premises in the STMA Ice Arena, right next to the customers. Hat Trick Hockey owner Steve Sachs and partner Adam Longberg are excited to see the store move to the arena.
We couldn’t really be closer to our customers when they need us, Longberg said.
Since 2016, the location of Hat Trick Hockey is Albertville at 5721 La Center Avenue. But after a year of searching for the perfect space and approval from the STMA Arena Board at its September 13 meeting, Hat Trick has begun construction on their new retail space. They hope to complete construction in mid- to late January and make the ice arena their long-term home.
Opened five years ago [in Albertville] we didn’t know what we were really getting into, but now we know this is where we want to be in the long run. We kind of have that spot that we can call our last spot, Longberg said.
Hat Trick Hockey was founded in 1974 by Tom Sachs, Steve’s father, in Richfield. Around 2000, the Toms store moved to the Richfield ice arena. In 2001, Steve Sachs moved his Hat Trick Hockey store in Anoka to the Anoka Arena. Sachs sees Albertville’s Hat Trick Hockey move to the STMA Ice Arena as the next logical step.
The new Hat Trick Hockey Arena location will be approximately 1,000 square feet, larger than the current Albertville store. They plan to sell the same supplies and services, just in a larger space. Hat Trick Hockey supplies hockey apparel, equipment, skate repair and sharpening. Outside of the hockey season, they sell lacrosse equipment.
Same stuff, just more variety and more quantity, Sachs said of the new location.
Sachs and Longberg found the rapid pace of approval in September and the goal of completing construction before their lease expires at their current Albertville location, challenging. The STMA Ice Arena is owned and operated by the cities of St. Michael, Albertville, and the St. Michael Albertville School District. These parties have an agreement on joint powers and the STMA Arena Board was established to oversee the facility and is made up of members from each party.
It was a tight time frame from the moment this came and they got it done, they did a really good job, said Sachs. The Arena Board is very business friendly. They saw something and they saw value in it and they moved quickly.
STMA Ice Arena board member Aaron Cocking said he thinks Hat Tick Hockeys is a winning situation for everyone.
The addition of Hat Trick Hockey to the STMA Ice Arena enhances our location as a premier facility, Cocking said. Hattrick had made it clear to the arena management that they had outgrown their current location. As a valued community business, we wanted to make sure they could stay in Albertville. The STMA Arena board had lengthy discussions about the pros and cons of the Hattrick proposal. In the end, we agreed it would be a win-win-win for Hat Trick Hockey, for our youth hockey program, and for the STMA Arena.
Albertvilles Hat Trick Hockey employees will migrate with them. Sachs and Longberg believe that some of their corporate charm comes from the way they treat every customer and employee like family.
Were old-fashioned hockey people, Longberg said. We’ve kind of stayed in the early 90’s about how we do things on a personal level. I think that’s why our customers value us and what we do and vice versa.
STMA Ice Arena is also looking to add a new training area in a room above Hat Trick. For three years, youth hockey was looking for a dryland facility in the arena, but the space could not work due to cost. The new on-site dryland facility gives teams easy access for off-ice training.
We were excited to have our own dryland facility as it will give our players more opportunities to develop hockey specific skills and train their overall athletic skills, said Andy Johnson, Hockey Operations Committee Administrator and STMAYHA Board of Directors . Because the facility is onsite in the arena, we can more easily incorporate dryland sessions around our on-ice practice and game schedules, simplifying logistics for parents, players, and coaches. We believe this long-term investment will lead to greater sustainable success across all our teams as we continue to grow.
Construction of the training facility and Hattrick is underway and they hope to be finished around the same time.
“From the moment Hat Trick Hockey came to the STMA community, they have been a truly wonderful partner to our association and a fantastic resource for our hockey and lacrosse families,” Johnson said. With their move to the arena, it brings the mutually beneficial relationship closer together, making it easier for our players to meet their hockey equipment and service needs, while allowing more customers to enjoy all that Hat Trick Hockey has to offer.
Hat Trick is also excited about their joint move with Youth Hockey, as they are one of Hat Tricks’ best customers.
I think if we’re both involved in this whole project, it’s going to be a much better project because we’re both involved in it, Longberg said. The Youth Hockey Association is our number one client, so when the opportunity arose to work on something together, it certainly made sense to do it that way.
