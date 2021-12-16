How Chargers’ Austin Ekeler Uses A Bond With Mom To Prove Doubters Wrong

INGLEWOOD, California — Suzanne Ekeler is late. The game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants is still an hour away, but she got caught up in the parking lot of the SoFi Stadium while talking to other parents of players and, well, one thing led to another and “you know.”

Ekeler, the mother of Chargers dynamo who carries Austin Ekeler back, rushes to her seat almost as quickly as her son on the field. She moves up a section from where she originally sat because too many people at her field level got in the way of the game, which she watches with unabashed passion and pride.

She’s wearing a blue Chargers T-shirt with the number 30 — Austin’s number, of course.

“What’s it like walking into the stadium knowing he’s going to play?” she says, repeating a question that has been put to her. Suzanne pauses to carefully consider her answer. She replies with an answer that just about any other mom in her position would give, that she’s just happy to be in SoFi to see Austin play.

And with that, she rushes to her front row seat with Austin’s friend, Melanie Wilking, and gets ready to cheer her heart up.

There’s been a lot for Suzanne to cheer about, especially in Austin’s fifth season. Heading into Thursday night’s showdown with the leading Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network), Ekeler rushed 730 yards on 161 carries and scored nine touchdowns, including four against the Pittsburgh Steelers on 21. November. He also remains a big part of the Chargers’ passing game, with 58 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns. His 16 total touchdowns are tied for second in the NFL.

And he — along with a host of talented receivers and quarterback Justin Herbert — have the Chargers (8-5) in the thick of the AFC West race, a game behind the Chiefs (9-4) and with a previous win over Kansas. City in Sept.

It marks the final stop of a twisty journey for both Austin and Suzanne.

raising Austin on the right

Suzanne cheered for Austin long before he became an NFL star, from the moment he started playing soccer in high school. Times were tough for the family then, but she was always there for Austin and his half-brother Wyett, who is currently a security officer at the University of Wyoming.

Ekeler is a Renaissance man, but prefers to call himself a warrior. That’s how he’s lived his life, fighting for everything he’s got, fighting to prove himself. Battling through a difficult relationship with his stepfather and doing incredibly difficult jobs on his family’s farm in Eaton, Colorado, including putting up fence posts and breaking the ice in the water tanks so the animals could drink.

“His time with his stepfather was the hardest for him,” says Suzanne. “It hit us all hard.”

Suzanne Ekeler can be seen at Chargers games in the jersey of her son, Austin Ekeler, who has 16 touchdowns this season. Thanks to Suzanne Ekeler

At 5 foot-8, 195 pounds, Ekeler is always counted. It started in high school and then continued on in college – where he was not very recruited and went to Division II Western Colorado (then called Western State Colorado University). It went on to the NFL where he went undrafted in 2017 and was a long shot to make the Chargers into training camp.

But Ekeler continued to work hard to achieve his goal — not necessarily to prove everyone wrong, but to prove he was right. Many Chargers say he is the strongest player in the weight room and on the court. The way he pushes and kicks people supports them.

“Never count him out,” said security Derwin James Jr., who trained alongside Ekeler last season when both were injured. Ekeler injured his hamstring and knee so badly in a Week 4 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year that he had to backtrack immediately after the injury to bypass his own home.

But he remained undeterred, thanks to the way he was raised by Suzanne, a real estate agent near their current hometown of Windsor, Colorado, when she wasn’t crossing the country watching her boys play soccer. And that inspiration goes beyond proving doubters wrong on the football field.

Return

It’s a sunny warm Tuesday, which in a normal game week is the day off for the Chargers players, and Austin attends Edwin Markham Middle School in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, surrounded by community leaders and students. He has donated a washer and dryer to the school so that the students, many of whom have no means to do laundry and are often ashamed of even going to school, have a way to wash their clothes.

He teamed up with Stix, a rapper and Watts community leader who is the founder of the Thinkwatts Foundation, to present the laundry equipment to the school.

He teamed up with Stix, a rapper and Watts community leader who is the founder of the Thinkwatts Foundation, to present the laundry equipment to the school. Stix was grateful for Ekeler’s helping hand.

“It gives you a certain kind of confidence when you know you’re clean,” Stix said. “It opens your mind to certain possibilities and you don’t have to focus on something as simple as ‘Do I smell?'”

“It offers them the certainty that they feel comfortable in their own skin,” says Ekeler. “I was 100% involved in this project when I heard about it and I’m glad we made it happen.”

This was months after Ekeler built a state-of-the-art fitness center at Santa Barbara High School, a school where 70% of students attend free lunch programs. And before that, he donated bags of toiletries and other goods to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles, which serves the homeless.

Giving back was a priority for Ekeler, especially after signing a four-year $24.5 million extension in 2020, including $15 million guaranteed, in what he called “a little bit overwhelming, but a little bit of relief at the same time.”

Ekeler has been propelled onto the big stage. Not bad for the little man no one believed in except his mother. And of course his family and friends; a dozen or more are expected to be at the SoFi Stadium on Thursday, where Ekeler will once again prove his toughness.

He planted wrong on his left ankle against the Giants and had to have it taped on the sidelines. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Ekeler could have gotten back into the game, but they decided to rest him for Thursday night vs. the chiefs.

He has been treated around the clock ever since.

Ekeler promises to be ready. And you believe him when he says that. Like James said, never count him out.