Joe Roots shouts at 1st Ashes Test recall cricket captain’s armband is double-edged sword

RIYADH: Amid the most astonishing scenes this, or indeed any tournament, will ever see, Algeria defeated host Qatar 2-1 on Wednesday in the second semi-final of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup to win a final against rivals Tunisia on Saturday.

Here are five things we learned from a roller coaster game that looked like it was never going to end.

1. You don’t see a finish like this for a long time

A long time! The injury time of 19 minutes was simply unbelievable. No one will know why it was added for so long, but no one will ever forget what happened.

The hosts appeared to have run out of ideas as the 90-minute mark approached with a 1-0 deficit, but he gasped when the fourth official held up a sign to announce nine minutes of extra time in a game that hadn’t ended yet. seen a long injury break.

The Algerian bank was in turmoil and seven minutes later even more so when Mohammed Muntari scored with a textbook header. Algeria was furious and online conspiracies immediately sprang up accusing the hosts of a favorable decision with the Polish referee waiting for the hosts to score.

Such claims were silenced in the 15th minute of stoppage time (there was some pushing and shoving after Qatar’s goal, but still) when Algeria were awarded a penalty when Yacine Brahimi was knocked down and Mohamed Belaili, the hero of the victory in the Morocco quarterfinals, resigned. His first shot was saved by Saad Al-Sheeb, but he quickly fired in the rebound.

The game continued for another minute or so and after 19 minutes of extra time, the final whistle finally sounded.

It was Qatar’s turn to be dissatisfied with the added time, but in the end it was the right result.

2. Qatar couldn’t take advantage of a good start

The Asian champions went up to their African counterparts from the first whistle, pressing high and bringing the men forward as much as possible. The Maroons had sidelined the UAE in the first half of the quarter-finals and received praise from Dwight Yorke.

The former Manchester United star who watched the game as part of FIFA’s technical study team said: Their intent was very clear from the very first whistle: try to push the UAE back to their own goal, push them high on the pitch when she might as well force them to make an early mistake. And they got their reward.

Qatar tried to do the same with Algeria and quickly gained possession in advanced positions. With Almuz Ali and Akram Afif, the deadly duo of Asian football, looking dangerous and in harmony with each other, the early signs were encouraging, but the breakthrough never came. There would be no repeat of the blitz in the first half of the UAE.

3. Bounedjah caused trouble on his return

In the second half of the first half, Algeria played well and ended the period in control. In fact, they really should have taken the lead after 35 minutes. Baghdad Bounedjah slid the ball to Brahimi inside the area and the attacker, who plays his club football in Qatar for Al-Rayyan, fired his shot straight at the keeper.

Bounedjah’s return was a welcome sight after he missed the quarter-final victory over Morocco due to a concussion. He is an excellent No. 9 and led the line well, providing a constant outlet for his teammates and causing trouble for the Qatar defence, as he has consistently done since joining Al-Sadd in 2015. The fact that he averages more than one goal a match in the Qatar Stars League tells you everything you need to know.

The defense kept a close eye on the 30-year-old, but he remained a threat throughout the game and it was no coincidence that Qatar came back into the game after the striker went out in the 68th minute.

4. Qatar should be happy, but there is still work to be done

Despite the crazy ending, Algeria deserved the win. The Fennecs continued into the second half as they finished well in the lead in the first. Qatar goalkeeper Al-Sheeb was the busiest of the two No.1s and it wasn’t until the final stages that the hosts really started to threaten when Algeria, who had been sent off to a penalty shoot-out by Morocco three days earlier, began to grow weary.

Qatar had won all four matches of the tournament, but these had come against Asian opposition. Meeting an African team for the first time, and one without European stars, proved to be a tough test. Qatar never gave up and tried to play aggressively, but after doing the difficult part and getting the equaliser, he failed to control the game and make it into extra time.

However, there were many positives. Qatar has improved a lot in recent years and with a little more international experience and composure, the team could have a good World Cup next year.

5. The final should be a treat, but Tunisia needs it more

Tunisia and Algeria should provide the Arab world with an appropriate final. Both teams have shown heart, determination and no small skill to get there. Fans thought Tunisia’s 95th-minute winner against Egypt was a demonstration of how to carry on to the end, but then Algeria’s stoppage time winner came 12 minutes later.

Neither team is at full strength, but both would like to close out 2021 and prepare for a busy 2022 by lifting a trophy, especially Tunisia.

Algeria are the defending champions of Africa, but Tunisia must go back to 2004, when they last won the continental crown. Winning the Arab Cup, 58 years after winning the inaugural trophy, would really put fans and players in the mood for Africa’s premier tournament next month.

Whatever happens, if the final is as dramatic as the semi-final, something is in store for all of us.