Rafael Nadal is feeling better as he focuses on the Australian Open and returns to the top of tennis

Rafael Nadal will enter the Australian Open with low expectations after his latest injury, but he still believes he can compete for the biggest trophies in the sport.

The Spaniard will be back on the court on Friday at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition in Abu Dhabi when he takes on Andy Murray or Dan Evans.

It will be the first time Nadal is seen in a match since a defeat to Lloyd Harris in Washington in early August, his first tournament since he withdrew from Wimbledon and the Olympics.

The 35-year-old is battling a left foot problem and admits he still has a long way to go to get back into top form.

Speaking at a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Nadal said: I’m super happy to be back. It’s not about pain. I’ve been in pain many times throughout my career, almost always, it’s more about giving me the opportunity to be in pain and managing to compete well.

Let’s see. I have to try it in the competition. Of course I feel better, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I know the comeback won’t be easy. I don’t have great expectations right now.

My only expectation is to be here, to play in front of a big crowd again, to feel myself again competing against great players and then enjoy. It’s been a really rough time for me, honestly, so just being here is great news for me.

I really hope the foot will get better and better to be back to the level I want to be. If I can play unlimited, I want to fight for everything again, so that’s the goal.

My experience says that things change very quickly. What seems impossible or nearly impossible today, no one knows what could happen in a month.

It’s going to be super hard for me. If all goes well I’m only going to play one tournament for Australia and these two games here so the hours on the competitive level track for such a tough and demanding tournament like Australia won’t be much but the most important is still always be healthy. When I’m healthy, I still have the internal fire to keep going and fight for my goals.

In Nadal’s absence, Djokovic tied the Spaniard and Roger Federer at the pinnacle of men’s tennis with his 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, before narrowly missing a 21st in New York.

If the world number one plays in Melbourne, he will enter the Australian Open as a favorite to win a 10th title and decisively place himself at the forefront of the battle for supremacy in this record-breaking era of men’s tennis.

I’ve been out of competition for the past five, six months, Nadal said. I understand the conversation is always there, especially with Novak playing almost every week.

Roger and I have been injured for so long. Of course we are equal, but the opportunities for Novak are much greater than for us.

The Australian Open kicks off at Melbourne Park on January 17.