Sports
Rafael Nadal is feeling better as he focuses on the Australian Open and returns to the top of tennis
Rafael Nadal will enter the Australian Open with low expectations after his latest injury, but he still believes he can compete for the biggest trophies in the sport.
The Spaniard will be back on the court on Friday at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition in Abu Dhabi when he takes on Andy Murray or Dan Evans.
It will be the first time Nadal is seen in a match since a defeat to Lloyd Harris in Washington in early August, his first tournament since he withdrew from Wimbledon and the Olympics.
The 35-year-old is battling a left foot problem and admits he still has a long way to go to get back into top form.
Speaking at a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Nadal said: I’m super happy to be back. It’s not about pain. I’ve been in pain many times throughout my career, almost always, it’s more about giving me the opportunity to be in pain and managing to compete well.
Let’s see. I have to try it in the competition. Of course I feel better, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I know the comeback won’t be easy. I don’t have great expectations right now.
My only expectation is to be here, to play in front of a big crowd again, to feel myself again competing against great players and then enjoy. It’s been a really rough time for me, honestly, so just being here is great news for me.
I really hope the foot will get better and better to be back to the level I want to be. If I can play unlimited, I want to fight for everything again, so that’s the goal.
My experience says that things change very quickly. What seems impossible or nearly impossible today, no one knows what could happen in a month.
It’s going to be super hard for me. If all goes well I’m only going to play one tournament for Australia and these two games here so the hours on the competitive level track for such a tough and demanding tournament like Australia won’t be much but the most important is still always be healthy. When I’m healthy, I still have the internal fire to keep going and fight for my goals.
In Nadal’s absence, Djokovic tied the Spaniard and Roger Federer at the pinnacle of men’s tennis with his 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, before narrowly missing a 21st in New York.
If the world number one plays in Melbourne, he will enter the Australian Open as a favorite to win a 10th title and decisively place himself at the forefront of the battle for supremacy in this record-breaking era of men’s tennis.
I’ve been out of competition for the past five, six months, Nadal said. I understand the conversation is always there, especially with Novak playing almost every week.
Roger and I have been injured for so long. Of course we are equal, but the opportunities for Novak are much greater than for us.
The Australian Open kicks off at Melbourne Park on January 17.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/rafael-nadal-andy-murray-abu-dhabi-dan-evans-lloyd-harris-b1977252.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]