NCAA officially approves women’s hockey tournament expansion, 11-team roster for 2021-22 season
The NCAA National Collegiate Womens Hockey Championship tournament expands to 11 teams and it takes place this season right after Wednesday’s thumbs up from a final tier of NCAA bureaucracy.
The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a proposal submitted by the National Collegiate Womens Ice Hockey Committee and recommended by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee last month.
It is a process that started shortly after the end of the 2020-21 season. It hit a roadblock just before the 2021-22 season kicked off and then charged into the season following a damning report detailing gender inequality in college hockey.
Under the approved format initially announced on Nov. 24 by the Competition Commission:
The top five of the heats will receive a first round byes for the quarterfinals, while the top four seeds will play the first round and quarterfinals. Seed No. 5 goes to one of the top four seeds.
Three of the top four seeds will play the first round. There is a day off between the first round and the quarterfinals, so the winners of the first round do not play back-to-back games.
The four quarterfinal winners advance to the Frozen Four on March 18-20 in Penn State. That remains the same.
The women’s ice hockey committee believes this format will allow the tournament to remain on its current schedule, the NCAA wrote in late November. Committee members feel it is important to ensure that teams have a rest day after playing in the first round, and then face a team that has been given a bye to the quarter-finals.
UMD Athletic Director Josh Berlo is in his second season on the National Collegiate Womens Ice Hockey Committee, which oversees the roster, seeding and placing of the women’s national hockey tournament.
Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell and associate head coach Laura Bellamy were part of the working group of coaches and administrators who helped draft the various proposals for bracket expansion.
Crowell said in late November that the format for this season will be as good as it gets given the format and timing of 11 teams. What is used this season may not be the format for the future.
Our focus is on getting more teams rather than all the details, Crowell said of the bracket expansion. But we’ve got to get there, where to play, who to play against, how that works, we’ll be ready.
An example
Minnesota Duluth forward Clara Van Wieren, 25, and Colgate forward Darcie Lappan (72) compete for the puck during a quarterfinal game of the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Clint Austin / File / [email protected]
While the NCAA didn’t put it this way in its announcement, multiple sources and other reports have indicated that the No. 4 seed will host the No. 5 seed in the first quarterfinals, while the first through third seeds will host first-round matchups. and then the winners in the quarter-finals.
Using the information currently available and the latest Pairwise rankings on USCHO.comHere’s what the 2022 NCAA National Collegiate Womens Hockey Championship tournament might look like.
Example NCAA Tournament with 11 Teams
QUINNIPIAC REGIONAL
- First round: 8. Harvard vs. 9. Clarkson
- Quarter final: 1. Quinnipiac vs. Harvard-Clarkson
NORTH EAST REGIONAL
- Quarter final: 4. Northeast vs. 5. Minnesota
WISCONSIN REGIONAL
- First round: 7. Colgate vs. 10. Minnesota Duluth
- Quarter final: 2. Wisconsin vs. Wisconsin Winner Colgate-Minnesota Duluth
OHIO STATE REGIONAL
- First round: 6. Yale vs. 11. Syracuse
- Quarter final: 3. Ohio State winner vs. Yale Syracuse
Note the following:
Whether it’s men’s or women’s hockey, the Pairwise rankings are generally still considered too inaccurate in December due to a lack of data. They can be taken more seriously after January 1.
According to multiple sources and reports, Women’s Hockey Pairwise treats overtime wins as 67% of a win, with the loser receiving 33%, a reflection of the two points a team receives in the conference standings for an OT win and one point for an OT loss. The men award only 55% of a win to the victors and 45% of a win to the loser.
This sample bracket features the top 10 of the Pairwise team and the first-place team in College Hockey America, Syracuse. The New England Womens Hockey Alliance will not be eligible for an automatic bid until the 2022-23 season.
No guidelines regarding travel or intraconference matchups for an 11-team brace have been released by the NCAA yet, so this brace uses the integrity of the straight brace. In the past, the NCAA has asked the committee to restrict flights, but not intraconference matchups.
The timeline
After working on a proposal to expand the tournament all through the outdoor season, the women’s ice hockey committee submitted a 10-team proposal to the competition oversight committee, which was reviewed in September. It was filed due to a lack of funding, although the competition oversight committee said in its report it supported expansion.
The urge for immediate expansion of the bracket was reborn at the end of October when Phase II of the NCAA External Gender Equity Review Report was released, highlighting major differences between the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey championships in terms of spending, promotion, staffing and attendance.
The gender equality report also included an anecdote revealing that women’s hockey could have asked to go beyond just 10 teams, and it did when it resubmitted its proposal in early November, asking for 12. in terms of participation after the season almost exactly in line with the men at 26.8%.
While the odd number of teams confused and even angered some, those working on the women’s tournament expansion celebrated the field’s first expansion since it went from four to eight teams in 2005.
It’s an exciting day for women’s hockey and great news, Bellamy said as the field expanded. It is certainly a time to celebrate. A lot of work has been done by many people. This had to happen, so it’s pretty exciting that we’re where we are.
READ MORE:
- May 26, 2021: Bulldogs coaching staff is part of group looking to expand and reshape the NCAA women’s hockey tournament
- September 10, 2021: NCAA discusses proposal to expand women’s hockey tournament
- September 15, 2021: WCHA Coaches Disappointed, Not Surprised NCAA Submitted Tournament Expansion Proposal
- Nov 5, 2021: Bracket expansion, now to 12 teams, is back on the table for the NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament
- Nov 10, 2021: NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament Expands to 11 Teams
- November 25, 2021: Bulldogs travel to DC, tournament expansion clears another hurdle
