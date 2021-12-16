Category: Good news from table tennis clubs Haut-Marne

CSB Saint-Dizier’s reserve, in GE6, finished third, on target average.

On the last team day, which made the verdict, Haute-Marne stood out, with first places for Chancenay and ECAC, in Grand Est 3, Chalindrey, in GE4, the reserve chaumontaise, in GE4, Chancenay’s, in GE6 and Chalindrey , in GE7. For the climbs and descents, it will have to wait for the decisions of the League.

The Haut-Marne clubs defended themselves well during the last team day, with at least six climbs (Cancenay, ECAC, in GE3, Chalindrey, in GE4, the ECAC reserve, that of Chancenay, in GE6 and the team 2 de Chalindrey in GE7), and a priori some descents, subject to decisions by the League. Several matches have been canceled due to Covid cases at clubs.

An initial broadcast of ascents/descents will be made no later than early next week, the entity specifies.

GE Elite: Eurville-Bienville finished third

In Grand Est Elite, Saturday 11 December, the first team of Eurville-Bienville, the Monte in Prnational, played against the Aubois de Romilly.

The victory was mandatory to play at the highest echelon in the 2nd phase. The start of the match was complicated by the surprising losses of David Roche (2,007 points) and Joffrey Hadet (1,870 points). The Aubois impose their rhythm (2-6) for the doubles.

The second part of the race was made better, all thanks to the great performance of Alexis Boulogne (1,564 points) over Anthony Delahaye (1,745 points) and a victory, the beauty, by Joffrey Hadet over Matthieu Girard (1,865 points).

Because of this, the meeting cannot be won, which makes the JEB team regret. With a final score of 6-8, Romilly’s team will play in the Prnational from January.

GE1: JEB’s reserve ends on a good note

In GE1, the second team of the Eurville-Bienville Youth received the first team from Saint-Andr. The Aubois arrive in the castle room with a missing player. This does not prevent the Eurvillo-Bienvillois from having a hard time with three defeats in the first matches.

Julie Janin (1,400 points) started the rebellion with a performance against Thomas Linck (1,477 points), which paved the way for a run of five wins for JEB.

Despite losing the double, Rgis Simon (1,506 points) imitates Julie with a win over Thomas Linck that gives the locals the final score (8-6). The Eurville – Bienville team 2 finished the first phase in a nice second place behind the neighbors of Ancerville.

GE3: Chancenay and Chaumont go up

In GE3 2 Chancenay finished first, with a clear round, and advances to the higher division, after another great success against Troyes 4

(13-1).

On the way, team 3 went from Eurville-Bienville to Troyes to validate the maintenance in GE3. Emmens by Cyril Colas (1120 points) and Marine Lhomet (1016 points) in form, the Eurvillo-Bienvillois are back to back, with a score of 5-5, with the Aubois, after the doubles.

The rest of the game turned in favor of the Young Guards players who won three singles and closed the tie with an 8-6 loss. The team ends this phase in a difficult penultimate place.

All eyes are now on the League to see if a descent into the lower rung, from January, will take place or not. In group 3, ECAC finished first, after a fourth success against Vittel/Saint-Rmy 4 (9-5). The Chaumontais goes to GE2.

GE4: Chalindrey upstairs

In GE4 2, the CSB beat Romilly 4, with a very good third place in the final ahead of Pascal Vieilhomme’s teammates.

We will have a team between GE4 and GE7 in the second phase. It’s a good hierarchy, with about fifty graduates, women, young people. I am satisfied with the phase, with a department that is doing well, with more than 210 layoffs , explains Pascal Vieilhomme with satisfaction.

In group 5, Chalindrey validates his rise after a success against Nogent, in the derby. The Calindrians will play in GE3 in January.

GE5: the reserve Chaumontaise narrowly ahead

In GE5 2 Eurville-Bienville 4 received the Aubois d’Arcis-Mailly. The encounter is balanced during the first matches. The two teams share points in doubles.

The difference in score is consolidated in the final singles with three consecutive wins bringing the scoreboard 9-5 to the locals. Note the cardboard box of Antoine Durst (1127 points) and Lou Konecny-Zol

(893 points) each giving their team three points.

Team 4 finishes in a logical third place.

In group 8, the ECAC reserve, after a decisive success, finished in first place with Charmes and Monthureux. In the overall target average, the Chaumontais lead. The AJP of Montigny-le-Roi, priclite petit petit. It first ceased its activities halfway through the 2018-2019 season.

In the following school year, the club was moved to the banquet hall of Provenchres, which was very unsuitable for a suitable practice (too narrow, sloping, slippery ground, impossibility to store the equipment).

The club then loses the children of the entertainment center with which it maintained a partnership for the supervision of activities related to table tennis. Difficult in these circumstances to train young people.

Still, the motivated layoffs resist and meet on Fridays more or less year-round.

Yann Depr, chairman, bitterly notes the demise of a club that before Covid had about fifty table tennis players of all ages, trained educators and quality tables. The Bassignots bowed to Monthureux (8-6)

In GE6 1, the Chancenay reserve finished first, the CSB 2 third. In group 2, CSB 3 was already guaranteed to climb. In addition, the Chalindrey reserve finished as the leader in GE7.

It is now up to the decisions of the League, before a classic truce before the second phase.

Nicolas chapon

Posted on 12/16/2021 6:00 AM