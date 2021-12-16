Cowboys discuss the start of bowl exercises

As the Oklahoma State soccer team continues to prepare for the Fiesta Bowl on January 1, some Cowboys met the media to announce No. 9 Notre Dame and the beginnings of bowling exercises. Here’s some of what they had to say:

corner back Jarrick Bernard Converse

About preparing the bowl game:

“Just keep the same intensity, the same focus. Just keep the same mindset that we’ve had all year. We’ll keep going [to work] here and do what we do.”

on Kolby Harvey Peel being called an AP All-American:

“We all know Kolby is a good ball player. He’s a good guy. So we’re just happy for him and congratulate him. That’s very important.”

On playing Notre Dame in a Six Bowl in the New Year:

“That’s what you look forward to playing college football. These are the big games you live for, so we look forward to it.”

on Jim Knowles ‘ departure:

“It’s definitely different. That’s to be expected, but it’s still the same structure, the same game. Everything is still in place, it’s just that he’s not there. We just keep going and keep the same routine.”

Defensive End Tyler Lacy

On what it means to play Notre Dame:

“I mean, everyone knows who Notre Dame is and their gold helmets. So yeah, to play them in a game and especially a bowl game is an honor. Especially with the significance of their program and what they stand for.”

About what it’s like to have Mike Gundy working with the defense:

“It’s a change to have him in front of us, especially on our side of the ball. But I mean everyone is there with the same common goal, to win and get better. So I don’t think he’s hurting us by “We’re there and we look at it day by day. We listen to what he has to say and go out and do it.”

About his reaction to then former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles told them he was leaving:

“I wasn’t told because I actually just came back, I had the flu. So I’m just now figuring out what’s going on, and everything. It was a shock. I turned and looked at my phone and had kind of not true. All in all it’s true, and I wish him the best, he was a good defensive coordinator for us and I learned so much from him, so I wish him the best.”

quarterback Spencer Sanders

On his knowledge of the Notre Dame tradition and folklore:

“To be honest I have no idea. I only know the Fighting Irish. We’ve never played them before so it’s never really been here. I don’t know that much about them. They have a good football team there on this moment. I think it’s going to be a great game.”

About what he knows about Notre Dame early on when preparing bowls:

“If I give you that now, they will probably hear it, so I can’t give you all the details. They look good. They have some solid players. I feel like they’re really solid all around. They’re very disciplined and fundamental As we said it’s a great program They have a great coaching staff The DC just took the job as head coach correct I heard he’s a pretty good coach it sounds like they have a good one there have chemistry. I feel like it could be a good match-up.”

On the team’s excitement that the Fiesta Bowl gift is a PlayStation 5:

“I mean, we’ll probably all play it. It’s pretty cool to have as a present, you know, but we can’t see why we’re there. We’ve just come out of a season with 11 wins, you know we have We’re going to enjoy it, but at the same time it’s a business trip.”

Attacking Lineman Hunter Woodard

On the defensive line of Notre Dame:

“They definitely have some good players up front. They’re fast and athletic. That group is absolutely solid.”

At the beginning of the bowl exercise:

“We’re just going back to basics and the things we’re working on in the spring. We do that every year to start the bowl season. It’s the first steps, going back to the sleds and slides, driving the ball away, just the basics .”

On improving the Big 12 Championship:

“There are a lot of learning points from each game. There were a lot of things from that game that we should have solved, but it’s on to the next one.”