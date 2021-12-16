Sports
Virat Kohli, BCCI, Sourav Ganguly and Indian Cricket Crisis
Uncomfortably lies the head that does not wear the crown. However, Virat Kohli has shown that in the Chinese whisper that is Indian cricket today, he will play with a straight bat.
In a press conference, a rare occurrence in the country these days, he cleared the air about recent issues that have highlighted it’s anything but cricket. Virat said that while he does not play musical chairs with Rohit Sharma, BCCI gives him 90 minutes’ notice and fires him, which is exactly how events unfolded.
The test captain has also put the ball in BCCIs court by refuting council chairman Sourav Gangulys’ comments that he was asked to stay on as the T-20 captain. On the contrary, Virat says his decision was accepted without any hesitation. I was never told not to give up the T20 captaincy, he clarified as an Indian board of directors standard or otherwise adapted to the thinking around split captaincy. Dada, for his part, is replaying a part of history that he was infamously a part of when he himself was unceremoniously fired.
To back it up, Virat Kohli was recently removed as the captain of the ODI team in a last line blink and you’ll miss it, BCCI communiqué released to the squad for the South Africa series to announce.
The test captain also rejected reports that he had asked for a rest, but instead confirmed his availability for the one-day internationals, a team that will now be led by Rohit Sharma. The new captain for his part is injured (again) and will not be able to play the three tests under captain Kohli, but his hamstring injury, we are told, will be okay by the time the ODI series rolls in.
Is Indian cricket in crisis? It’s unlikely, but things don’t seem to be going well and Kohlis’s contradiction with Ganguly has only added to the ambiguity that the cricket board confidently thinks it can always get away with. It is an open secret that BCCI as an organization is a closed book.
There’s a stab at what raises more eyebrows between lack of accountability and BCCI communication, both are like cricket on a rainy day at Lords. Instead, in recent weeks, information has been regularly leaked from sources as if BCCI had just discovered an alternative art of storytelling.
The buzz of a rift between Virat and Rohit is as new as Prashant Kishor in politics, but on the rare occasion BCCI tackles the issues it leaves others to clear the ball around the wicket.
However, Virats’ press conference shows, the real gap lies elsewhere. Indias batsman says he is tired of answering the same question while pledging his full support and cooperation to Rohit.
Resurrection of an age-old disagreement
But the media has found their moment and the unfolding events are being compared to another rivalry from the past. Many minutes of prime time are filled with the resurrection of an age-old disagreement between the Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev and the little master, Sunil Gavaskar.
Superstars and egos don’t really need a deep dive into Freud and only those who play gully cricket will assume everyone on a team is a BFF. Sometimes what happens in the locker room has to stay in the locker room.
However, Kapil and Gavaskar brought us the 1983 World Cup. For now, an ICC trophy is a long time coming and the BCCI would do well to allay the concerns. For starters, it needs to communicate, especially when the oldest player on the team contradicts.
The only thing cricket teaches is timing and this controversy comes just as the team is getting ready to leave for the South Africa tour.
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri were a clique that ruled Indian cricket for a long time, but by remaining lonely at the top. Over time, the team selections and the unstructured way they often unfolded became controversial as the captain forgot the first rule, every player, no matter how great, will someday make the last walk to the pavilion.
In cricket, the rise is sometimes fast, but the fall is almost always faster. Under the enamored spotlight of power and popularity, it’s easy to forget that what comes around, goes around. If a Kohli can replace MSD, then a Rohit can also take over from a Virat.
But nothing justifies the way Virat Kohli was fired as captain. Anyone who has held that position deserves the respect of being asked to leave with dignity. The main selector (Chetan Sharma) discussed with me the test team, to which we both agreed.
And before I ended the call, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I will not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, OK, fine. In the selection interview that followed, we talked about it briefly. That’s what happened. Before that there was no communication at all.
A press conference for a tour is usually about business, but Virat Kohli has opened a Pandora’s box instead. The eyes will also be on another, someone who prefers to let his work speak for itself at the best of times. New coach Rahul Dravid may have wondered if this was also in his coaching memo.
