QB Alex Orji joins the class of 2022
The series of flips for Michigan football continued when coach Jim Harbaugh added his second quarterback. added 2022 recruitment class by grabbing Alex Orji of Virginia Tech.
Orji, a three-star candidate from Sachse High School in Sachse, Texas, is the No. 428 overall player in his class and the No. 28 quarterback, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He had additional scholarships from Oklahoma, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Nebraska, TCU, Texas Tech, and Virginia, among others.
Orji, 6 feet 2 and 226 pounds, was a two-year starter in Sachse, about 30 minutes northeast of Dallas. As a dual-threat quarterback, he threw 2,056 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last season, while also rushing for 1,187 yards and 23 scores. His rushing totals from the last two seasons combined were 2,167 yards and 39 touchdowns.
Such mobility gives the Wolverines a different element from the other quarterbacks on their roster. Orji will join a group consisting of: appetizer Cade McNamara, who is usually a pocket passer, and backup JJ McCarthy, who has above-average mobility but still qualifies as a pass-first quarterback.
Even Jayden Denegal, another UM quarterback committed to this year’s class, is usually a professional player. Denegal, a three-star prospect from Apple Valley, California, threw 1,545 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games. He rushed for 281 yards and eight more scores.
Orji committed to Virginia Tech in April, but could see his future turned upside down by the school’s decision to part ways with head coach Justin Fuente in November. The Wolverines, who extended their scholarship offer in March, continued to chase Orji and managed to turn him over on National Signing Day.
He joins dude commits Keon Sabb and Amorion Walker as players who recently committed to other programs but ultimately chose Michigan.
