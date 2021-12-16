Tennis, Nadal’s Return to Abu Dhabi: The Mubadala Championship on Sky Sport





All ready for experience Rafa Nadal’s return to the field on Sky: the 35-year-old Spanish champion again with the racket in hand in theMubadala World Tennis Championship,exhibition tournament to be played in Abu Dhabi from December 16-18. Nadal hasn’t played a real game since August when he was defeated on hard court by South African Harris in the second round of the ATP Washington tournament. He also skipped Wimbledon and the Olympics 2021 was a complicated year for the Majorcan champions who also missed Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics before the final stop in August. To torment him the pain in his left foot who have conditioned it for years. The decision to retire was prompted by the need to try a series of specific training sessions to extend the career of the former world number 1. Nadal has already announced his return to the field from January 3 at the ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open first big date of 2022

The three match days will be broadcast in straight away are Sky Sports One and in stream are NOW, of Elena Pero and Luca Boschetto which is interspersed with the comment, flanked in the comment by Claudio Mezzadri. Six of the best tennis players in the world will compete on the hard courts of the Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex, including Spain’s Rafa Nadal; there will also be the Russian Andrey Rublev, the Canadian Dennis Shapovalov, lamericano Taylor Fritz, English Daniel Evans eScotsman Andy Murray.Rublev and Nadal take the stage on Friday, on the occasion of the semi-final which will determine the two finalists who will play the title on Saturday, right after the 3/4 place final.There is also a practice match for women on the program, with the Tunisian Ons on the field tomorrowJabeur, number 10 in the world ranking, e Belinda Bencic from Switzerland, number 23 in the WTA ranking. Computer programmingin straight away are Sky Sports One and in stream are NOW Thursday December 16 Ore 13 – Fritz-Shapovalov

Ore 15 – Evans-Murray

Ore 17- Jabeur Bencic Friday December 17th 2 p.m. – 1st semi-final: Rublev vs Vincente Fritz-Shapovalov

4 pm – 2nd semi-final: Nadal vs Vincente Evans-Murray Saturday December 18 Ore 14 – Final 3/4 place

Ore 16 – 1/2 place finish

