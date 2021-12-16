Roadrunners Cota-Robles Make History as Hockey’s First Latina PA Announcer

Having followed hockey for over 30 years, Kim Cota-Robles is in the midst of history as she is considered the premier Latina announcer in professional hockey. (Photo by Savannah Nugent/Cronkite News)

PHOENIX While Kim Cota-Robles is not the first woman to be an announcer for a North American professional hockey team, she is believed to be the only full-time PA announcer for Latina in the professional history of the sport.

This season is her first, and she is one of two announcers employed by the Tucson Roadrunners, the top minor league division of Arizona Coyotes. It is a franchise that is very much attuned to the Hispanic community. The Coyotes Xavier Gutierrez is the first president and CEO of the NHL’s Latino team and has said he is interested in trying more consistently for the 43 percent of the Tucson community who identify as Latino or Hispanic.

Cota-Robles is also an important fixed value in the organisation.

Clear the road

Before there was Cota-Robles, there was Ann Craig-Cinnamon and Sari Zalesin.

Craig-Cinnamon, a local broadcaster in Indianapolis, became the first woman to serve as an announcer when she picked up the microphone for the Indianapolis Ice on November 24, 1989. At the time, The Ice was the International Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks and, ironically, they faced the Phoenix Runners. Although she only announced one game, Craig-Cinnamon opened the door for women to get PA opportunities in the sport.

Zalesin became the first female NHL announcer on October 5, 1993, when she took the microphone for the Dallas Stars after the team moved from Minnesota to Texas. Zalesin quickly became a popular topic of conversation because she was surrounded by naysayers who believed that women should be cheerleaders and not sportswriters, play-by-play announcers or PA announcers, according to one article about Zalesin in the Detroit Free Press.

Despite the hardships of those who came before her, Cota-Robles daughter Megan said her mother has always been a woman in a male-dominated industry, no matter what career she decides to have at the time.

student days

A fourth-generation Tucsonian, Cota-Robles attended the University of Arizona, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in three disciplines of media arts, theater and arts, and creative writing.

During her time in Arizona, Cota-Robles was a photographer for the student newspaper Arizona Daily Wildcat. She often photographed basketball and football games and avoided hockey at all costs.

In fact, Cota-Robles was an unwilling participant in her first hockey game, only because her editor threatened to take away the basketball and football coverage if she didn’t cover the sport.

All it took was a game and she was hooked.

I remember being completely blown away by how amazing it was, said Cota-Robles. As the game went on and I was there and saw it all, I immediately realized how great hockey was. How fast it was, how much effort and skill it takes to be a hockey player.

Despite her love of the game, Cota-Robles was still wary of breaking into journalism as a photographer after watching her then-boyfriend struggle in the field after graduation.

It was during her time at a conference in El Paso for the National Association of Hispanic Journalists that the trajectory of Cota-Robless’s career completely changed.

Forged by the sea

Her encounter with an ex-Marine turning editor in El Paso led Cota-Robles to Navy ROTC recruiter Aaron Armstrong. After their meeting, Cota-Robles enrolled in the ROTC program the following semester.

After graduating from UArizona, Cota-Robles spent six weeks on the USS Stennis, getting a sense of what the fleet looked like before enlisting in the Navy and stationed in Pensacola, Florida, where she was trained to aviation maintenance officer.

While Cota-Robles remembers her job as an aviation maintenance officer as intense, her brother, Steven, said her tenacity and intelligence helped her adapt quickly.

She’s quite a badass, Steven said. If she wants something, she goes for it. She’s always been a go-getter and always looked to adversity or people telling her she couldn’t do anything to fuel the fire.

This zest for life cemented her career as she moved from San Diego to Whidbey Island, Washington, then to Japan, and finally all the way back to where it started, to the University of Arizona. Here she was a recruiter, but she soon saw that she was no longer on the right track for her rank.

DC and Motherhood

Cota-Robles moved to Washington DC after taking on an active duty position from 1999-2010, where she worked on diversity initiatives for the Secretary of the Navy.

Loved the job, at 26 she was responsible for $5 million budgets and individuals in four different countries. Although the tour was only to last a year, Cota-Robles did three tours in DC before she knew it was time to retire from active duty.

The decision was a no-brainer, as Cota-Robles was a mother of a newborn, a daughter named Megan.

I had to be promoted to commander because I was a lieutenant commander at the time, Cota-Robles said. To be promoted to commander and to be comparable to my contemporaries, I would have had to make two sea voyages. And that would have been four to six years. And I had a newborn baby. So that wasn’t really something I was thinking about.

Cota-Robles and her daughter only stayed in DC for one more year while she continued to work in the area as a contractor for the Washington Navy Yard. Here, Cota-Robles welcomed another new member of the family, a boy named Maximilliano Max for short.

It wasn’t until the family of three visited Tucson for Christmas in 2010 that Cota-Robles began to realize that something was wrong.

Difficult news

Cota-Robles’ mother, Anna Cota-Robles, was ill.

The matriarch was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic, progressive lung disease that causes scar tissue (fibrosis) in the lungs, making them unable to effectively carry oxygen into the bloodstream.

Unaware of the life expectancy associated with the diagnosis, it had only been one day since Cota-Robles and her children had traveled back to Washington when her brother Steven called to inform her of their mother’s rapid deterioration.

I came back and brought my daughter, said Cota-Robles. By the time I got here she was already in a coma and then she was in the hospital for about two weeks. There was just nothing they could do. Her lungs were just too far away and then she died.

Cota-Robles marked her mother’s death as the absolute worst time of her life. The event portrayed a desire for her to be close to the extended family, and soon she and her children moved back to Tucson.

When she returned, she found herself switching between multiple jobs. Finally, in 2018, she landed a long-term position at Banner-University Medical Center as a physician recruiter, where she continues to work today.

When I was in the Navy, I realized I just wanted to be a part of something bigger. I wanted to contribute to the greater good. And I do that at Banner, said Cota-Robles. I feel like it’s much smaller. Obviously it’s only in Tucson. But I feel like I’m bringing good doctors, good nurses, to Tucson.

In between juggling, the mother of three earned her MBA from UArizona. It was during her second time in college that she was introduced to the prospect of voice acting.

A new frontier

Desperate to hold onto the valuable information she needed for her lessons, Cota-Robles began recording her voice in several accents, two to be exact.

There were three different things we had to remember, so I made three different voice memos, Cota-Robles said. I’d done a British accent at one point, I wanted to have some fun, and I’d done a Southern accent too, and I was listening to them and I was like, well, you know, I should probably share this one with people. Maybe someone can get something out of this too.

The next time she went to class, classmates were stunned to learn that the voice behind the memos was, in fact, Cota-Robles. So stunned that one of them suggested that if they had a voice like hers, they wouldn’t get their MBA now. They would be a voice actor.

Never having thought of working as a voice actor, the opportunity arose when Cota-Robles received an email from the Jewish Community Center informing her of an upcoming how to break into a voice acting web seminar.

Cota-Robles eventually attended the seminar and eventually enrolled in voice acting classes. After spending a little over a year building her brand, she began making cold calls to companies, with the Tucson Roadrunners at the top of her list.

Cota-Robles, who postponed for more than a year, finally sent an email to Bob Hoffman, president of the Tucson Roadrunners.

Attached to the three-sentence email was a thirty-second radio promo, complete with music and sound effects. A few hours after receiving it, Hoffman responded, inviting Cota-Robles over coffee to talk to him about hockey.

The call lasted 30 minutes, during which time Hoffman invited Cota-Robles to audition to be the announcer for Roadrunners PA.

So she did. She was offered the job a week later.

She’s like my own superhero. She can do anything for me. And she has proven time and time again that she can do it, said Megan Cota-Robles. She is incredibly determined. She is incredibly witty. I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t absolutely love her. She is incredibly beautiful. And she’s just really nice too. She has a very, very good heart, which I find very admirable.

Making history and impressing hockey fans, the voice of Cota-Robles can be heard at the Tucson Arena during the Tucson Roadrunners 2021-2022 season.