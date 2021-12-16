Sports
Ajax memories, no-look 180s and table tennis flare-ups | Sport
1) After playing brilliantly to finish second in the UK Open, Luca Brecel continued his rich form by beating John Higgins in the final of the Scottish Open. He appears in this collection of the best photos of the competition, but what sticks in the memory is this gorgeous no-look black when clearing for the last time.
2) In the same vein, there is never a bad time to enjoy Adrian Lewis without can 180, and here an equally good one from Gerwyn Price.
3) Violence and table tennis are not words you often see in the same sentence, but here are a few: table tennis violence in a children’s match, along with several others table tennis tantrums.
4) This week 35 years ago Dennis Bergkamp made his Ajax debut at the age of 17. Also on the team were Danny Blind, Frank Rijkaard, Aron Winter, John Bosman and others, who defeated Roda 2-0. Be here the highlights of the game, here a beautiful Bergkamp goal from 1989 against Den Bosch, here a against Speed from the former Arsenal man, here another against Vitesse from 1993, here he is Sending Feyenoord goalkeeper for fries and mayonnaise, also in 1993, here one at PSV in 1993 and here a Bergkamp at Ajax compilation.
5) The Ashes are now in full swing, so here’s Allan Border on the 1993 Australian tour, Craig McDermott giving some friendly advice, here his first press conference as captain of Australia, and here he is take a blinding catch to New Zealander John Reid. to fire. And while we had a cricket tip, here: Shaun Pollock rips one through Rahul Dravids’ famously weak defense and here A Compilation Of Abdul Qadir Googlies.
6) And to conclude, let’s enjoy some Roy Keane on John Delaney.
1) Ronnie OSullivan in fine 147 form.
2) Larry Bird v Bill Laimbeer.
3) Don’t mess with Sam Kerr.
4) Celebrity from South Korea five-to-one.
6) Johnny Most, the host with the most errrr.
Spotters Badges: denothemeno, germit, whobroughtoranges, Tony06, budhudnut.
Next week it’s our 2021 review, alternative or not. Submit your favorite clips from the past 12 months. Here are a few to get you started
Guardian YouTube Football Channel
Subscribe if you feel like it.
Guardian YouTube Sports Channel
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2021/dec/16/ajax-memories-no-look-180s-and-table-tennis-temper-flare-ups-classic-youtube
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]