Cricket racism scandal shakes England, world titles for Australia, NZ

Article content NEW DELHI A racism scandal rocked English cricket in a tumultuous end of the year as Australia and New Zealand were crowned world champions in various formats and the fate of women’s football in Afghanistan was jeopardized after the Talibans returned to power. were power. In testimony https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/asian-heritage-cricketers-insulted-humiliated-yorkshire-rafiq-says-2021-11-16 before a UK parliamentary committee, an emotional Azeem Rafiq cataloged a culture of racism in Yorkshire, which he said drove him to the brink of suicide.

Article content I lost my career to racism, Rafiq said, hoping his revelations would open the floodgates https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/rafiq-expects-floodgates-open-after-his-racism-revelations-2021 – 11-17 for fellow victims to come forward and share their stories. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled a 12-point action plan -11-26, including a review of locker room culture, and said they will launch an anti-discrimination unit. The fallout clouded England’s build-up to the Ashes and Joe Roots men trail Australia 1-0 after a thumping nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane in the series opener.

Article content Australia shrugged off a horror build-up to claim the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Twenty20 World Cup, their first title in seven attempts. Aaron Finchs men peaked at just the right time to humiliate Pakistan in the semi-finals and then dominate New Zealand in the decider match in Dubai. It was just the latest in a series of heartbreaks for New Zealand, which suffered a third defeat in four World Cup finals in six years. It wasn’t all doom and gloom for New Zealand though, with the Kane Williamsons team beating India in the World Test Championship final in Southampton. TEN WICKETS India would later avenge that defeat by beating New Zealand in a run of two tests, despite spinner Ajaz Patel claiming all 10 Indian wickets. -10-wickets-against-india-2021-12-04 in an inning in Mumbai.

Article content Virat Kohli stepped down as skipper of 20 overs of India and also lost captaincy of ODI with Rohit Sharma taking over https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/kohli-lost-odi-captaincy-india-wanted- sole-white- ball-skipper-ganguly-2021-12-10/#:~:text=Register%20now%20for%20FREE%20unlimited%20access%20to%20reuters.com&text=NEW%20DELHI%2C%20Dec%2010% 20(Reuters, BCCI)%20chief%20Sourav%20Ganguly%20 said as their only frontrunner. A more tumultuous leadership change took place in Australia, with Tim Paine stepping down as test captain following a sexting scandal and Pat Cummins taking charge https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/pat-cummins-named-new-australia-test- captain-2021-11-26 for the Ashes.

Article content Pakistani cricket boards hoping to host more international matches on home soil were dealt a major blow, with New Zealand and England both withdrawing from tours. PCB chairman Ramiz Raja claimed https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/western-bloc-has-let-pakistan-down-board-chief-says-2021-09-21 the land had been used and discarded by the Western Bloc, but eventually won pledges from Australia and England to tour the country in 2022. Across the border, the future of Afghanistan’s crickets was called into question after the Taliban took over the country in August. It prompted Cricket Australia to postpone a test match against them until it had a clearer picture of the future of the women’s game in the battle-torn country. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

