Utah Utes Football: 2022 Recruitment Class (+Live Updates, Video)

Here is the list of official letters of intent for the Utes. Check back throughout the day as more are announced.

Justin Medlock

LB Manvel (Missouri City, Texas)

6-0, 213

247 Sports

rivals

Medlock, ranked as the No. 75 prospect in Texas by 247 Sports, announced his decision to ink with Utah on National Signing Day. He had 97 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble as a senior.

Brandon Rose

QB Murrieta Valley (Murrieta, California)

6-2, 195

247 Sports

rivals

The 39th best quarterback prospect in the country and 53rd best prospect from California, Rose chose the Utes over offers from the likes of Northwestern, Arizona State, Boise State and Colorado.

A professional quarterback, Rose played a shortened five-game junior season in 2020 but still managed to throw 1,415 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception while completing 69% of his passing attempts. The season before, he had 3,087 passing yards and 30 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

Rose is the second quarterback to commit to Utah as a member of the 2022 class, joining Clovis Nate Johnson.

Ryan Peppins

W.R. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

5-8, 168

247 Sports

rivals

Ranked the 28th best recruit in Alabama and a top 100 wide receiver (95 nationally), Peppins committed to Utah on November 23, 2021. Previously committed to Western Kentucky, Peppins has additional offers from the Hilltoppers, Middle Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay.

As a senior, Peppins had 1,110 receiving yards his sophomore season with more than 1,000 receiving yards and had two 200-yard games, one of which included five touchdowns scored.

As per 247 Sports, Peppins is a multi-sport athlete, having run in athletics and playing basketball.

As a junior, he finished 10th at the Alabama Class 7A Indoor State Championship in the 60-meter dash (7.12).

Chris Reed

W.R. Wekiva (Apopka, Florida)

6-2, 190

247 Sports

Not judged rivals

An unannounced recruit up to this point in the recruiting cycle, Reeds’ only scholarship offer comes from Utah. The Utes offered Reed on October 5, and he committed the next day.

Per HUDL, Reed has seen time on both sides of the ball, playing both wide receiver and free safety and running a 4.5 40-yard dash.

Reed is one of two wide receivers in Utah’s 2022 class and the second Florida player to commit to the Utes.

Chase Kennedy

DL The Dallas Episcopal School (Dallas, Texas)

6-3, 224

247 Sports

rivals

Kennedy played both as an edge rusher and running back in high school and is rated the No. 11 edge rusher in Texas by 247 Sports. The Utes steal a Big 12 country recruit who had offers from three Big 12 teams, including Oklahoma State, per 247 Sports.

Landon Morris

TE/WR Fishermen (Indianapolis, Indiana)

6-5, 225

247 Sports

rivals

Rated the 22nd best prospect from Indiana in 2021, Morris promised Syracuse would get out of high school, but went to the transfer portal after one season, opting to transfer to Utah.

As a senior in high school, he received offers from Michigan, UCF, Boston College, and Iowa State, in addition to Syracuse.

in a interview with 247 SportsMorris explained that his decision to transfer was largely a result of not being used in the way that had been explained to him during the hiring process.

Kaeo Akana

LB Roosevelt (Honolulu, Hawaii)

6-3, 217

247 Sports

rivals

247 Sports lists Akana as Hawaii’s second-best prospect, and the edge rusher had 40.5 tackles, 25 tackles for losses, 13 sacks and two forced fumbles as a senior. He also had offers from other Pac-12 schools, including Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State, per 247 Sports.

Tao Johnson

ATH Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls)

6-2, 180

247 Sports

rivals

Considered the 2nd best overall recruit in the 2022 class from Idaho and the 124th best athlete in the country, Johnson committed to the Utes through offers from the state of Washington, Virginia and UNLV.

Johnson has played both sides of the ball in his high school career, as a quarterback and defensive, and according to his HUDL, he runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash.

Johnson made his official visit to Utah in late October and committed on November 8.

Keith Olson

OL Napavine (Napavine, Washington)

6-6, 305

247 Sports

rivals

Olson was originally committed to USC but disbanded last week after the Trojans hired Lincoln Riley head coach. Per Rivals, Oregon State was also in strong consideration for his services.

Dallas Vakalahi

DL West (Salt Lake City)

6-2, 305

247 Sports

rivals

Vakalahi was long thought likely to end up in Utah, but he was courted by other Power Five programs and never publicly announced a decision. On Wednesday, the Utes made things official.

Nate Johnson

QB Clovis (Clovis, California)

6-2, 183

247 Sports

rivals

A true dual-threat quarterback with offers from a variety of teams, including but not limited to Michigan, TCU, UCLA, ASU, Arizona and Oregon State Johnson, committed to the Utes on June 18. He was recently selected as one of only 20 quarterbacks nationwide to compete in the Elite11 Finals, a quarterback league generally considered the best in the country.

According to 247 Sports Brandon Huffman, speed is Johnson’s greatest attribute and arguably the main reason he is the country’s 51st best quarterback prospect and the 55th best player from California.

He has unique abilities, with arm strength and a faster, consistent release and smooth movement, Huffman wrote. He cooks on the bright side and has all the natural physical tools to be a great quarterback.

Jaylon Glover

RB Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Florida)

5-7, 195

247 Sports

rivals

Glover, rated the 44th best running back prospect in the country and the 77th best overall prospect in the talented state of Florida, committed to the Utes because of offers from some of the nation’s top programs, including in-state powers Florida. , Florida State and Miami.

In three seasons played at Lake Gibson, Glover has rushed for 4,023 yards and 54 touchdowns, averaging nearly 130 yards per game. Glover, a multisport athlete, also runs the track, noting an 11.33 second sprint in the 100 meters as a junior and an 11.22 second sprint in the 100 meters as a sophomore, per 247 Sports.

Glover was The Ledger All-County Big School Offensive Player of the Year last season, having racked up over 1,000 yards for the second straight year.

Elijah Davis

S Auburndale (Auburndale, Florida)

6-1, 165

247 Sports

rivals

Davis committed to Utah on December 8, a week before the early signing period, choosing the Utes over offers from Illinois, Iowa State, USF and others.

A multisport athlete, he runs track and field and plays basketball. Davis is the second defensive back to commit to Utah for the 2022 class.

By 247 Sports, he earned All-County commendations in athletics in 2020.

Lander Barton

LB Brighton (Salt Lake City)

6-4, 215

247 Sports

rivals

The younger brother of former Utes Cody Barton and Jackson Barton, Lander Barton is rated as the second best recruit in Utah in the 2021 class, behind only Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown. Considered the 24th best linebacker prospect in the country, Barton chose the Utes over offers from numerous Power 5 schools, including but not limited to Michigan, Oregon, Texas and the state of Arizona.

According to the Deseret News high school football statistical databaseBarton racked up 122 tackles, eight sacks and two interceptions his senior season, while also scoring two defensive touchdowns. Barton also played tight end for the Bengals and as a senior had 37 receptions for 416 yards and eight touchdowns.

Carson Tabaraccic

ATH Park City (Park City, Utah)

6-2, 225

247 Sports

rivals

Tabaracci, a top 10 candidate in Utah (ranked No. 9) and the nation’s 37th best athlete, committed to the Utes on Nov. 19, 2021. The Miners’ star chose Utah over offers from USC, Notre Dame, Arizona and Air Force among others.

Tabaracci was an all-rounder for Park City as a senior. He had 174 receptions for 1,188 yards and 15 touchdowns, all team highs. He also carried the ball 23 times, rushing for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Tabaracci also dabbled on defense, notching five tackles.

Tyler Knaak

OT Brighton (Salt Lake City)

6-7, 300

247 Sports

rivals

A target of multiple Power Five programs, including USC, Arizona State, Virginia, Minnesota and Oregon State, Knaak committed to the Utes on Dec. 6.

A multisport athlete Knaak also wrestled for Brighton Knaak was a high school teammate of highly regarded Utah Commitment Lander Barton and helped the Bengals win eight games last season and earn a berth in the 5A state tournament.

Logan Kendall

TE/FB Cheney (Cheney, Washington)

6-3, 273

A two star perspective when he came out of high school, Kendall had an FCS-level All-American career with Idaho, largely as a blocker as a fullback or a tight end.

Kendall was a two-time first-team Big Sky roster as a fullback for the Vandals, and he also earned Phil Steele third-team All-America honors during the FCS Spring 2021 season.

In the past four seasons, he scored five touchdowns, three receiving and two rushing, and caught 18 passes for 204 yards.

Jocelyn Malaska

CB Bethany (Bethany, Oklahoma)

6-1, 170

247 Sports

rivals

Malaska, a one-time Texas Tech commitee, announced his dedication to the Utes on Dec. 7, after a home visit with defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

In high school, Malaska was known for his versatility, spending time with a wider receiver and defensive back, as well as punting and kick-returning.

He is a multi-sport athlete, he also runs a job and has experience in football. Malaska has the size and athleticism to contribute to Utes secondary.

Returned Missionaries Announced by the Program