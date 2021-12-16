Watch: Viral Video Of Boys Playing Tennis With Cricket Bats





When both cricket and tennis matches take place at the same time, viewers often don’t know what to watch. However, a recent viral video shows that you can play both sports at the same time. The video shows four players with cricket bats in their hands competing in a rally, using lawn tennis balls instead of the red cricket ball. The game was like a tennis match, minus the rackets. Watch the video here: So what do we call this? Jack Tennis? pic.twitter.com/kXaA0IsH2R – CricFit (@CricFit) December 15, 2021 While it may look like a leisure activity, it was actually part of a pre-game prep session. Toby Bailey, National Performance Coach and National Selector for Cricket Scotland, was the first to post the video to his Twitter account. He said the players in the video are members of the Scotland A-team and players from Edinburgh Napier University Academy. The training game was called “Batminton” by Bailey. The rules of #Batminton as said by @CricketScotland @EdinburghNapier Performance Academy & A Team players! The game is played on a badminton court with cricket bats. The match is best of 5 games in a tennis game format for more pressure points. #batminton — Toby Bailey (@Tobybailey76) Dec 14, 2021 Bailey emphasized how important this drill is for players’ foot mobility and spin bowling batting. Batters can use the drill to maintain their frame and control the face of their bat in response to the tempo and swing/spin of the ball. The activity doesn’t take much time, so it’s efficient too. #batminton the game usually lasts 10-15 minutes, depending on how good the players are. Great warm up and brilliant for foot movement, face control and access to the ball to play against spin. #batminton — Toby Bailey (@Tobybailey76) Dec 14, 2021 Review of racism in Scottish cricket from next month An independent inquiry into racism in Scottish cricket will begin next month. This announcement follows accusations by former Scottish players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh that the regulatory body that runs the sport in the nation was “institutionalized racist”. Haq was expelled from the 2015 ICC World Championship after writing a tweet stating that he had been benched for a game against Sri Lanka for racial reasons. “A lot of people have asked me if I think Cricket Scotland is institutionally racist – I think so. Research would show they are.”said Hak. Something that I believed in in 2015 and with what has happened in the world since then, it is confirmed even more by faith. It is an obvious fact that it is much harder to be outnumbered. #institutional racism https://t.co/JuN83qEFna — Majid Haq (@MajidHaq) November 24, 2021 Get the latest cricket news here and like usfacebook, and follow us onTwitterandInstagramfor more such updates.

