USC women’s basketball nets 11 different scorers in 76-51 win over CSUN





LOS ANGELES The USC women’s basketball team put in a complete performance by comfortably beating an experienced CSUN squad 76-51 today at Galen Center. The Trojans took the lead 9-7 early in the first and didn’t look back, never letting the Matadors come within 10 after the second quarter. USC improves to 6-3 overall with the win, while CSUN to 3-6 . is going The Matadors and Trojans both struggled on the jump, but by halftime the Trojans had clearly proven themselves to be the better team both offensively and defensively. off the floor, forcing 20.0 percent of 3-point range and 11 turnovers. The Trojans were leading 20-16 at halftime and 35-21 at halftime. While the Matadors were able to score 23 runs in the third, USC set up a dominant defensive clinic in the fourth, losing just seven points to CSUN in the entire final quarter. By the last horn, USC had shot 47.3 percent and increased its 3-point effort to 35 perfect, while CSUN was limited to just 30 percent from the floor and 27.8 percent from the arc. The Trojans would retain the advantage on boards 39-28 with 11 USC players scoring at least one basket on the day USC got a game-high 15 points of Jordan Sanders along with 11 of Rayah Marshall | , who also led the Trojans with eight rebounds. Alissa Pilic today also hit double digits with 10 points. The Matadors were led by Tess Amundsen’s 14 points and six boards. The score was tied three times at the beginning before USC took the lead. Two Trojan three-pointers in the last minute of Tera Reed and Desiree Caldwell helped USC to an 18-10 lead by the end of the first. Another bomb from Reed caused a USC surge with an 11-2 rally with buckets from four different Trojans to lead it 29-13 with 5:45 on the clock. CSUN would find some late buckets and USC would take a 35-21 lead to the locker room at the break. Sanders worked her way into double digits as she buried her first two three-pointers of the day to take USC to a 45-28 lead with 6:20 on the clock. She’d bury another with 3:00 left in the third, and then the Trojans would pack up the quarter-hour with a bucket of Clarice Akunwafo and a few free throws from Desiree Caldwell to carry a 60-44 lead in the fourth. Alyson Miura and Madison Campbell became the ninth and tenth Trojans to score with a bucket of USC fast breaks during the first few minutes of the fourth frame. That combo pack had USC 66-47 for at 7:05 AM. It was freshman to get into the scoring action later Bella Perkins , who downed a three-pointer with 2:00 to go to become USC’s 11th scorer and take the Trojans to a final home win, 76-51. REMARKABLE: – SR Desiree Caldwell’s two steals in the first quarter were a season high.

– FR Rayah Marshall | scored 11 to have her third consecutive game in double digits and sixth this season

– JR Alissa Pill’s six rebounds were a season high

– FR Bella Perkins posted a season and career high with three steals to lead the Trojans

– With a team leading 15 points, GS Jordan Sanders scored double digits for the eighth time in nine games this season, the most by any Trojan to date. THE NEXT: USC has Trojan great Cynthia Cooper back to town this weekend, with Texas Southern head coach Cooper’s Tigers squad facing the Trojans at 2pm on Saturday (Dec. 18) at Galen Center.

