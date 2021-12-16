Cricket Australia defends COVID protocols after Pat Cummins scratched | Cricket News







Cummins was barred from the day-night clash after dining at the same restaurant as the positive case on Wednesday night and must be isolated for seven days.

“We have protocols that are flexible according to the risk levels of each jurisdiction,” Hockley told reporters at Adelaide Oval. Australian Captain Pat Cummins has been considered to be in close contact with a person who has received a positive Covid-19 test la https://t.co/z69aVg45p1 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) 1639616946000 “We look at them every day. We are comfortable with the protocols with what they are for SA (South Australia).

“We don’t want to completely lock up the players, we want to take a proportionate approach, we are very aware of their mental well-being.”

The only restriction for Australian players in Adelaide is that they go out in public in small groups.

Australia was lucky not to lose three first-choice players to the pink ball Test, while fast bowler Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon also dine at the same restaurant.

However, because they ate outside at a separate table, they were considered casual contacts by the authorities and allowed to play.

Australia’s players are all fully vaccinated and allowed to mingle freely in public in South Australia, where the number of active COVID cases remains low.

Authorities reported 25 new cases on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 92.

SUITABLE TO LEAD

Cummins, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, led Australia to a nine-wicket victory over England in the Ashes opener in Brisbane, his first game as captain.

His withdrawal sees vice-captain Steve Smith regain the captain’s armband for the first time since the Newlands ball-tampering scandal. A highly anticipated test debut for Michael Neser! He was presented with Baggy Green #462 by former Test bowler Glenn McGrat https://t.co/P6SxI9ZtyL — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) 1639627576000 Smith is Australia’s third captain in three Tests after Tim Paine was fired over a ‘sexting’ scandal leading up to the series.

Smith was banned from international and most domestic cricket for 12 months and also banned from senior positions in the Australian draft for two years following the Newlands scandal. The leadership ban expired in March 2020.

“Steve has completed his ban and said he has grown as a person. He has done a tremendous amount of good work in the community,” Hockley said.

“We went through a very thorough process for the latest leadership positions and we felt he had demonstrated that he was … fit to return to a leadership position.

“He’s the best person to get in.”

Uncapped pace veteran Michael Neser will make his Test debut in the pink ball match instead of Cummins, who took seven wickets in Brisbane.

The home side have now lost two of their first-choice quicks, with Josh Hazlewood being replaced in attack by Jhye Richardson after a side injury at the Gabba.

Middle order batsman Travis Head, who scored a sparkling 152 in the Gabba, will become Australia’s vice-captain.

