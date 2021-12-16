What to expect from Josh Heupel’s signatories

Tennessee Football signs its first recruiting class under coach Josh Heupel.

Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period, which runs through Friday. A second signing period will begin on February 2, but the Vols will sign most of their recruits this week.

Here are the prospects who have signed with the UT so far and their expectations with Vols:

OL Maurice Clipper Jr. (6-4, 300)

Milton (Alpharetta, Georgia)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, no. 35 interior OL

What to expect: Clipper mostly worked with right tack in high school, but he will probably play guard at UT. He has a big frame and should benefit from the tutelage of offensive line coach Glen Elarbee. Look for Clipper to land a spot in the rotation in 2023 after Jerome Carvin ends his career.

OT Brian Grant (6-6, 278)

Choctawhatchee (Fort Walton Beach, Florida)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, No. 71 OT

What to expect: Grant is a prototypical development approach. He has a large frame and good agility as a basketball player, but he needs time to gain strength and weight. He is likely to be a red shirt candidate in 2022 with his best football in a few years.

CB Christian Harrison (6-0, 183)

Woodward Academy (Atlanta)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, No. 97 CB

What to expect: Son of former NFL All-Pro safety Rodney Harrison, he will also play in the secondary. Harrison’s stock rose as a senior when he stepped out of Liberty and chose UT over Florida and Nebraska. The UT hopes that this is an indication of a long-term increase.

LB Elijah Herring (6-3, 230)

Riverdale (Murfreesboro)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, no. 68 LB

What to expect: Herring has a good length and chases the ball well. His great plays were made as an edge rusher. UT can try him there or as a more traditional linebacker. There is time to find his best fit. Notably, brother Caleb, a four-star edge rusher, is the #1 prospect in Tennessee in the 2023 class.

QB Tayven Jackson (6-4, 195)

Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

247Sport Composite: 4-star, No. 12 QB

What to expect: Jackson is a talented double threat quarterback who could thrive on Heupel’s offense. But he needs time to develop to reach his high ceiling. With Hendon Hooker returning, Jackson can learn behind him and then compete to start in 2023.

RAND Joshua Josephs (6-3, 215)

North Cobb (Kennesaw, Georgia)

247Sport Composite: 4 star, No 24 edge rusher

What to expect: Josephs is a tweener, which the UT sees as a positive long term. Hell has to add weight and power to be a SEC edge rusher, but that’s probably his position. His agility and covering skills may be good enough to play a weak linebacker. Hell be an intriguing project in the beginning.

W.R. Cameron Miller (6-1, 195)

Memphis Academy of Health Sciences (Memphis)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, No. 60 WR

What to expect: Miller, a Tennessee Mr. Football finalist, will register in January. Spring training will help him learn the attack, hone his route running and get into open competition. There is turnover in the receiving corps with at least Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton leaving, so reps are up for grabs.

O.L. Addison Nichols (6-5, 318)

Greater Atlanta Christian School (Norcross, Georgia)

247Sport Composite: 4-star, No. 4 interior OL

What to expect: Offensive linemen often need a red shirt year to develop. But Nichols is highly rated and should be playing sooner rather than later. He already has a good size, plus athleticism and flexibility as a second-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Starters return in the interior line, but Nichols can be an immediate backup.

WR Chas Nimrod (6-3, 181)

Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, No. 75 WR

What to expect: Nimrod is a tall, long-running receiver that might remind UT fans of Cedric Tillman. He has long-term potential as an outside receiver. He will enter the receiving corps during a transition period as Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton end their college careers. Competition is open.

EDGE James Pearce (6-5, 220)

Julius L. Chambers (Charlotte, NC)

247Sport Composite: 4-star, No. 22 edge

What to expect: Pearce was a pleasant surprise. In addition to being one of the most talented players in the class, he was expected to sign during the late signing period in February. Instead, the Vols added him as a key piece. He could be a situational pass rusher as a freshman and then move on from there.

LB Caliber Perry (6-4, 215)

Great Crossing (Georgetown, Kentucky)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, No. 75 LB

What to expect: Perry has moved from safety to linebacker so he will be a development project early in his career, perhaps akin to Jeremy Banks. Perry is tall and athletic with a wide wingspan. UT coaches should have fun fitting his skills into the schedule as he fills out his box.

DL Jordan Philips (6-2, 300)

Ocoee (Ocoee, Florida)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, No. 86 DL

What to expect: Phillips, an accomplished wrestler and weightlifter, has a powerful compact frame. He lacks height, which could limit his pass-rushing skills and ability to get rid of blocks. But he should be a run-stopper who can take on double teams and push the inside line. His impact may be greater than his stats. He is already registered.

OL Masai Reddick (6-5, 330)

Cass Technical (Detroit)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, No. 67 OT

What to expect: Reddick has the potential to play multiple positions on the line, but hell will probably be wary. He is a mauler of enormous size. But he is raw and has some limitations in athletics. Most of his offers came from high schools, but Reddick could be considered a bargain in a few years.

RB Dylan Sampson (5-9, 180)

Dutchtown (Geismar, LA)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, No. 33 RB

What to expect: Sampson is underpowered but has a top speed, which comes in handy with any offense. There are doubts about the depth of the UT in its decline, aside from Jabari Small and perhaps Jaylen Wright. Sampson joins Justin Williams running in this class, giving the Vols new tools in the backfield.

S Jourdan Thomas (6-2, 190)

Montgomery Catholic Prep (Montgomery, Ala.)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, No. 62 S

What to expect: Thomas was one of the UT’s top late picks after he got out of the state of Mississippi on December 1. He is a well-rounded security man with strong run support and cover skills. Don’t be surprised if Thomas eventually sees time in star position, where Theo Jackson has excelled this season.

WR Caleb Webb (6-3, 185)

McEachern (Powder Springs, Georgia)

247Sport Composite: 4-star, No. 46 WR

What to expect: Webb chose UT over Michigan and Louisville. His height is a plus. His sprinter speed, as a member of the Georgia 4×100 relay team, is a bigger bonus. And he praises the production (83 rec., 1,601 yards, 18 TDs as a senior). There’s little to dislike about Webb, who should play a part in the UT violation.

DL Band West (6-3, 280)

Tift County (Tifton, Georgia)

247Sport Composite: 4-star, No. 20 DL

What to expect: West should play as a freshman. Hes ranked the No. 111 player overall, choosing the Vols over the state of Florida after his resignation from Georgia. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner, who has thrived recruiting for Auburn and Georgia, helped West land. He is eager to get the talented West on the field in 2022.

WR Marquarius White (5-10, 155)

Clay Chalkville (Pinson, Ala.)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, No. 72 WR

What to expect: Nicknamed Squirrel, White is undersized but has quick twitch skills as a quick slot receiver. His route running has been polished for a high school receiver, which could speed up his move to the rotation. He may need to grow before he can impress, but that won’t be hard to solve in the first year.

C.B. Desmond Williams (5-11, 190)

East Central Community College (Decatur, Miss.)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, No. 3JUCO CB

What to expect: Williams, ranked the No. 3 junior college cornerback, should be one of the most game-ready in UTs class. He had seven interceptions and 14 pass breaks this season. With Alontae Taylor heading for the NFL, Williams should fit into the cornerback rotation. He is also a very good player for special teams and a punter who returns.

RB Justin Williams (6-0, 205)

East Paulding (Dallas, Georgia)

247Sport Composite: 4-star, No. 24 RB

What to expect: UT beat Auburn to take on Williams on signing day. As a senior, he ran 1,956 yards and 15 TDs with great balance, lateral agility and straight-line speed. Williams’ talent and size may give him the opportunity to play early, especially with probing questions on the run back after Tiyon Evans was transferred to Louisville.

Reach Adam Sparks at [email protected] and on Twitter @AdamSparks.