Australian Open 2022: multi-step assessment for tennis players seeking medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination





Any Australian Open-bound tennis star seeking exemption from the Covid-19 vaccination must convince two separate panels of medical experts. The Victorian Department of Health and Tennis Australia finalized their protocols around the virus on Thursday after debate in recent weeks. Prime Minister Dan Andrews last week suggested that TA be involved in the assessment process if tennis players wanted to evade the vaccination process and get an exemption. Instead, an expert panel of physicians from the fields of immunology, infectious diseases and primary care physicians first assess applications for medical waivers. Camera icon Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley (left) has finalized Covid-19 protocols with the Victorian government for next month’s Australian Open. Michael Klein Credit: News Corp Australia Applications that meet the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) national guidelines are then subject to a second assessment. A government-appointed panel of medical experts, the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel, will oversee this review. If the second panel deems the medical waiver appropriate and in accordance with ATAGI guidelines, it will be submitted to the Australian Immunization Register. Personal information will be redacted to ensure the privacy of all applicants. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said the multi-step judging process was designed to ensure the safety of everyone at the event. Players, staff and fans must be fully vaccinated unless there is a real reason for an exemption. We have worked closely with the Victorian Government to establish fair and independent protocols for reviewing medical waiver applications to ensure the 2022 Australian Open is safe and enjoyable for all, Tiley said. Central to this process is that decisions are made by independent medical experts and that each applicant is given due consideration. Tourism and Major Events Minister Martin Pakula said the Victorian government has been working closely with Tennis Australia to bring about the review process for the exemption. I am very pleased that there is a rigorous process around the consideration of medical waivers for the Australian Open, Pakula said. Frances Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Australian teenager Olivia Gadecki, who was a strong wild card contender, withdrew from the Australian Open because neither of them wants to be vaccinated.

