AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, XI Play, Pitch Report, Injury Update – The Ashes 2021-22
AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, XI Play, Pitch Report, Injury Update from Australia v England Ashes Test match in Adelaide. They will face each other for the second time in the series of five matches between them.
AUS vs ENG The Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Details:
The 2nd Ashes Test match (Day-Night) of the 2021-22 series between Australia and England will be played from December 16 to December 20 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.
This game will start at 9:30am IST / 2:00pm local and live streaming can be seen on Sony LIV in India while the live scores can be followed on the CricketAddictor website.
AUS vs ENG The Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Example:
Both Australia and England will battle it out in a day-night affair at the Adelaide Oval in the second Ashes Test. Australia beat the visitors by 9 wickets in the opening match at The Gabba to take an early lead in the series. The caravan now moves on to the first of three day-night Ashes Tests this summer.
Joe Root’s two quirky decisions turned out to be the main reasons for England’s defeat in the first Test. The first dropped the duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson and the second chose to bat on winning the toss.
As a result of the latter, England dropped to only 147 in the first innings. None of their batters made it past the 40-run mark. Skipper Pat Cummins stormed from 5 wickets, assisted by Hazlewood and Starc who took 2 wickets each.
In response, Australia piled a gigantic 425 on the board, with Head and Warner as the main architects. The former hit 152 from just 148 balls, while the latter missed his ton by a narrow margin of 6 runs.
England fought well in the second innings, but the 278 course turned out to be too big for them, as they only had a 19 lead at the end of their innings. It took Australia just 31 balls and a wicket in the second innings to keep their undefeated record strong against the English in The Gabba.
Australia have been forced to make a change to their lineup due to Josh Hazlewood’s side injury. One of Michael Neser or Jhye Richardson is expected to replace him on the side.
Joe Root is also expected to make a few changes to the English side, especially after facing the backlash of leaving the veteran pace duo in the first test, despite both staying fit.
AUS vs ENG The Ashes 2021-22 2nd test weather forecast:
December 16 17-27C temperature, 43% humidity, 18 km/h wind speed, 10% chance of rain
December 17 18-35C temperature, 26% humidity, 23 km/h wind speed, 10% chance of rain
Dec 18 15-25C temperature, 55% humidity, 21 km/h wind speed, 10% chance of rain
December 19 13-22C temperature, 58% humidity, 29 km/h wind speed, 10% chance of rain
December 20th 14-21C temperature, 51% humidity, 21 km/h wind speed, 10% chance of rain
AUS vs ENG The Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Pitch Report:
The wicket at the Adelaide Oval is a proportional lane for both bowlers and batters. Pacers find some preliminary movement from the surface and the spinners come into play during the middle phase of the match. The batsmen can play their shots at their leisure after finishing early overs.
The huge boundaries in the stadium allow the pacers to use their variations to harass the batsmen in front.
Average 1st innings score:
The average score in the first innings on this wicket is 380.
Record of chasing teams:
The team that bats second does not enjoy good records here. They have a win rate of 40 on this job.
AUS vs ENG The Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Injury Update and Availability News:
Josh Hazlewood suffered a side injury and will not be available for the 2nd Test.
David Warner suffered a minor bruise in the first test but is fit and available for the second test.
AUS vs ENG The Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test with XI and Probable XI:
Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (World Cup), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser
Bank: Mitchell Swepson, Jhye Richardson, Usman Khawaja
England: Joe Root (c)Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (World Cup)Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes
Bank: Dom Bess, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jack Leach
Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:
Australia:
David Warner scored 94 runs off 176 balls in the first innings of the 1st Test, with the help of 11 fours and 2 sixes. He sustained a minor injury, but is available for the 2nd test.
Marnus Labuschagne stacked 74 runs from 117 balls in the first innings of the previous test, he will be among the best fantasy picks for this test as well. He can also bowl a few overs of spin in the middle.
Travis Head was phenomenal with the bat in the last Test, racking up 152 runs from just 148 balls using 14 fours and 4 sixes.
Pat Cummins took a total of 7 wickets in the first Test, including a 5-fer in the first innings. He will also remain an essential choice for this match.
Nathan Lyon grabbed 4 wickets in the second innings of the last Test, he can make another significant impact with the ball here.
England:
After getting stuck on a duck in the first innings, Joe Root made a great comeback in the second inning, scoring 89 runs to help his team out of trouble. He also picked a wicket with the ball and is expected to bowl a few more overs spin.
Dawid Malan scored 82 runs in the second innings of the previous Test and can again prove to be one of the top points with the bat in this game.
Ollie Robinson took 4 wickets in the first Test and will also be a key element to consider for the second Test. He can also contribute a bit with the bat in the lower order.
The duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad is all set to play the second test. It will be a huge boost for the visitors as the experienced duo share a total of 1000+ wickets with them.
AUS vs ENG The Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Captain and Vice Captain Choices:
Captain Joe Root, Steve Smith
Vice Captain David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins
Featured Play XI No.1 for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team:
goalkeeper Jos Buttler
Batsmen Joe Root, David Warner (vc), Travis Head, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan
Allrounders Chris Woakes, Marnus Labuschagne
bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ollie Robinson
Featured Play XI No.2 for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team:
goalkeeper Alex Carey
Batter Steve Smith, Joe Root, David Warner, Travis Head
Allrounders Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes
Bowler Pat Cummins (vc), Mitchell Starc, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
AUS vs ENG The Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Expert Advice:
Joe Root and Steve Smith will be safe multiplier choices for the mini major leagues and minor leagues. Ollie Robinson and Marnus Labuschagne are among the point picks here. Rather go with a balanced fantasy team given the neutral surface of Adelaide Oval. The best suggested Fantasy/Dream11 combination for the first Ashes test is: 1-4-2-4.
AUS vs ENG The Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Probable Winners:
Australia won the first Test by a convincing margin of 9 wickets, they are a powerful side and the form of their players is the main reason for their success. They are also expected to win the second Test.
