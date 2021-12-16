2021-22 College Bowl Games: Football Pool Confidence, Predictions, Advanced Computer Model Rankings

College football bowling season is back, and so are trust pools. The 2021-22 college football bowl schedule kicks off on Friday with MTSU vs. Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl and runs through January 4, when LSU Kansas State plays in the Texas Bowl. The College Football Playoff will determine a national champion in its final game on January 10.

Forty-four bowl games are the full slate for college football bowl pick'em challenges, and the field is made up of everyone from 10-1 Group of Five teams like UTSA to 6-6 Power Five teams like Florida.

One of the model’s top confidence picks from the 2021-22 college football bowl: No. 6 Ohio State takes a comfortable win over No. 11 Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena. The Buckeyes are clearly one of the most talented teams in the country, but mistakes early in the season and Michigan in their last game of the year left them out looking for the College Football Playoff.

And while we’ll have to keep a close eye on which players choose to opt out of Ohio State, the strength of the program’s undergrads means the Buckeyes will have plenty of talent on the field.CJ Stroudis just a redshirt freshman, so we know he will play, and the Heisman Trophy finalist is coming off a season where he threw 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson’s future is up in the air, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t be eligible for the NFL until next season and Utah could struggle with the sensational pair of sophomores. The model predicts Stroud to throw nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns, which is a major reason Ohio State wins in more than 70 percent of its simulations.

Another one of the bowl confidence predictions that the model is high on: Virginia Tech beats Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. In a 6-6 team matchup, the Hokies will be led by interim head coach JC Price, who took over after the program fired Justin Fuente in November. The Hokies lost their previous three bowling games before missing out on the bowling season last year, while Maryland plays in its first postseason game since 2016.

The latest college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook have Virginia Tech as a one-point favorite, but the model at SportsLine sees a five-point margin instead. Virginia Tech wins the bowl game in 60 percent of the simulations, making the Hokies a strong pick for the college football bowl pool picks.

