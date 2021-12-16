Alaska Men’s Hockey Drops Final, 4-1





Next game: University of Vermont 12/30/2021 | 4 p.m. ESPN+ FAIRBANKS, Alaska Anton Rubstov and Antti Virtanen each amassed a pair of assists to lead the University of Alaska-Fairbanks men’s hockey team to a 4-1 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Wednesday night at Carlson Center. With the win, the Nanooks improve to 4-12-0, while the Engineers fall back to 8-11-2. Garrett Pyke scored the first goal of the game at 2:45 PM of the opening frame. After winning an offensive zone draw, Pyke shot from the blue line making its way to the back of the net. Rubtsov and Virtanen deserved the assists. RPI made the match 1-1, halfway through the second on a rocket from a shot from the top of the left circle by graduate student Justin Addamo . His third goal of the series and sixth of the year attracted helpers from classmate Shane Sellaro and sophomore Jakob Lee . Less than two minutes later, the hosts re-took the lead from a stand by Chase Dubois. Robstov and Harrison Israels got the assists on the go-ahead, which came at 11:43 of the stanza. A wraparound goal from Colin Doyle at 11:46 of the third gave the Nanooks a 3-1 lead, after RPI graduate student narrowly missed Linden Marshall made the first save. Didrik Hembrant then added an empty-net marker with more than three minutes to play to seal the win for Alaska. Brady Risk won a tie in the defensive zone and Hembrant grabbed the puck and skated through the center of the ice before throwing a shot into the open cage. Gustavs Davis Grigals took the win in goal, stopping 31 shots into the night, while his counterpart, Marshall, had 22 saves. Rensselaer finished 0 for 5 on the power play, with the Nanooks 0 for 2. The engineers are now inactive until December 30, when they will host the University of Vermont at the Houston Field House (4 p.m.). Alaska travels to Denver on December 31 and January 1.

