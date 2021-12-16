Grassroots cricket makes Pakistani players different, says Saqlain Mushtaq





An archive photo of the interim head coach of Pakistani cricket team Saqlain Mushtaq. KARACHI: The interim head coach of the national cricket team, Saqlain Mushtaq, has said that Pakistani cricketers are self-made and that what they go through while playing at the grassroots level makes them different. In an exclusive interview with Geo-newsSaqlain said it is important for a coach to understand a player’s mind and emotions before going into technical details with him. Saqlain was appointed Pakistan’s interim head coach in September after Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis resigned their respective positions. Since his appointment, Pakistan has only lost one game: the semi-final of the World Cup T20 against Australia. “It’s important for a coach to understand everything about a player, his emotions, his thoughts, his approach, before going into technical details. If a coach doesn’t understand players’ minds, he can’t get the best out of the player. to fetch.” He said he believes in player empowerment. “I enjoy my time with the Pakistani team as the head coach, it is always an honor to serve your country. Everyday is a new day and I start my day thinking about serving Pakistani cricket and players. I prefer empowering players and I let them have their say after I tell them about the options. It’s heartwarming to see the players supporting each other,” he said. When asked if he would like to become a permanent head coach, Saqlain said he has not decided yet and if such an offer is given to him, he will decide after consulting with family. He said that coaching Pakistan is different from coaching the rest of the world because Pakistani cricketers are self-made. ‘World recognizes Pakistani talent’ “The world recognizes Pakistan’s talent and potential, and one of the reasons for our unparalleled talent is that we are homemade cricketers. Most of the players are self-taught, on the street playing cricket at the grassroots level. We, as cricketers in Pakistan, are going through a difficult environment at the grassroots level which is helping us to get stronger at the highest level,” he said. In response to a question, the former spin maestro praised fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and recalled the impact of Afridi’s bowling against India. “I have to say that what he did to India, especially those two deliveries, I have never seen anything like this in my entire life. Those two deliveries gave Pakistan new energy and a new faith,” he said. “His attitude is great, he is never tired and always ready to bowl for the country and contribute to the cause. His work ethic is also exemplary, he is always so focused on his game, which makes him a successful player,” said the interim head coach. He also praised batter and captain Babar Azam and called him a Pakistan Cricket megastar. “The world recognizes Babar as number one. There is no doubt about his greatness. His mentality, his composure is remarkable. He is a Pakistan Cricket megastar. I pray he dominates like this for a longer period of time,” he added.

