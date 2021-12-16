Sports
2021-22 college football bowl schedule, TV listings, matchup information
The bowling season starts tomorrow, Friday December 17th. Find below the college football bowl schedule for 2021-22, including times and TV channels for all bowl games. The College Football Playoff games are Alabama vs. Cincinnati and Michigan vs. Georgia.
The 2021-22 bowling season kicks off with the Bahamas Bowl (Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo) and the Cure Bowl (Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina) on Friday. It continues during the College Football Playoff title game on Monday, January 10.
College football bowl 2021-22 schedule, results
Friday December 17th
Bahamas Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo
12 noon ET | ESPN
Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas
TV:
Cure Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
18:00 | ESPN2
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Saturday December 18
Boca Raton Bowl
Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky
11 o’clock | ESPN
FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida
Celebration Bowl
The State of Jackson vs. the State of South Carolina
12 o’clock | ABC
Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta, Georgia
New Mexico Bowl
Fresno State vs. UTEP
2:15 pm | ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
independence bowl
No. 13 BYU vs. UAB
3.30 pm | ABC
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana
SCORES:
LendingTree Bowl
East Michigan vs. Liberty
17:45 | ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
LA Bowl
Oregon State vs Utah State
19:30 | ABC
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
New Orleans Bowl
No. 23 Louisiana vs Marshall
9:15 pm | ESPN
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
Monday December 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Tulsa vs. Old Dominion
2.30 pm | ESPN
Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina
tuesday 21 dec
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Kent State vs. Wyoming
3.30 pm | ESPN
Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
Frisco Bowl
No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA
19:30 | ESPN
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
POLLS:
Wednesday December 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Missouri vs. Army
8 p.m. | ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
Thursday December 23
Frisco Football Classic
Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas
3.30 pm | ESPN
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
Gasparilla Bowl
florida vs. UCF
7 p.m. | ESPN
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Friday December 24
Hawaii Bowl
Memphis vs. Hawaii
8 p.m. | ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii
Saturday 25 Dec
Camellia Bowl
State Ball vs. State of Georgia
2.30 pm | ESPN
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
Monday December 27
Quick Lane Bowl
West Michigan vs Nevada
11 o’clock | ESPN
Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
military bowl
East Carolina vs Boston College
2.30 pm | ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
tuesday 28 december
Birmingham Bowl
No. 20 Houston vs. auburn
12 o’clock | ESPN
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
first aid bowl
Air Force vs Louisville
15:15 | ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas
Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
18:45 | ESPN
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
Holiday Bowl
No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA
8 p.m. | FOX
Petco Park in San Diego, California
Bowl with guaranteed price
minnesota vs. West Virginia
22:15 | ESPN
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Wednesday December 29
Fenway Bowl
Virginia vs. SMU
11 o’clock | ESPN
Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
Pinstripe Bowl
Virginia Tech vs. Maryland
2:15 pm | ESPN
Yankee Stadium in New York, New York
Cheez It Bowl
No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State
17:45 | ESPN
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Alamo Bowl
No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma
9:15 pm | ESPN
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
Thursday 30 Dec.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs South Carolina
11:30 am | ESPN
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Tennessee vs. Purdue
3 p.m. | ESPN
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
peach bowl
No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh
7 p.m. | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin vs. the State of Arizona
10.30 pm | ESPN
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Friday December 31
Gator Bowl
No. 17 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 Texas A&M
11 o’clock | ESPN
TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida
Sun Bowl
Washington State vs. Miami (FL)
12 o’clock | CBS
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas
Arizona Bowl
Central Michigan vs Boise State
2 p.m. | Bar stool Sport
Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona
Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
3.30 pm | ESPN
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
19:30 | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Saturday January 1st
Outback Bowl
No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State
12 o’clock | ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky
13:00 | ABC
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
party bowl
no. 5 Notre Dame vs. no. 9 Oklahoma State
13:00 | ESPN
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
rose bowl
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah
5 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
sugar bowl
No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss
20:45 | ESPN
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
tuesday 4 january
Texas Bowl
Kansas State vs. LSU
9 p.m. | ESPN
NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
Monday 10 January
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
8 p.m. | ESPN
Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Here’s a full list of College Football Playoff scores since its inaugural season in 2014:
College Football Playoff: Results
season 2014
- rose bowl:No. 2 Oregon 59, no. 3 Florida State 20
- sugar bowl:No. 4 Ohio State 42, no. 1 Alabama 35
- CFP National Championship game:No. 4 Ohio State 42, no. 2 Oregon 20
season 2015
- Orange Bowl:No. 1 Clemson 37, no. 4 Oklahoma 17
- Cotton bowl:No. 2 Alabama 38, no. 3 Michigan State 0
- CFP National Championship game:No. 2 Alabama 45, no. 1 Clemson 40
2016 season
- bowl party:No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
- peach bowl:No. 1 Alabama 24, no. 4 Washington 7
- CFP National Championship game:No. 2 Clemson 35, no. 1 Alabama 31
season 2017
- rose bowl:No. 3 Georgia 54, no. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- sugar bowl:No. 4 Alabama 24, no. 1 Clemson 6
- CFP National Championship game:No. 4 Alabama 26, New. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
season 2018
- Orange Bowl:No. 1 Alabama 45, no. 4 Oklahoma 34
- Cotton bowl:No. 2 Clemson 30, no. 3 Notre Dame 3
- CFP National Championship game:No. 2 Clemson 44, no. 1 Alabama 16
2019season
- peach bowl:No. 1 LSU 63, no. 4 Oklahoma 28
- bowl party:No. 3Clemson 29, no. 2 Ohio State 23
- CFP National Championship game:No. 1LSU 42, no. 3Clemson 25
season 2020
- rose bowl:No. 1 Alabama 31, no. 4 Notre Dame 14
- sugar bowl:No. 3 Ohio State 49, no. 2 Clemson 28
- CFP National Championship game:No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
The 2019 season was the first time that the No. 1 team in the latest CFP rankings won the title. However, the No. 1 has now won two straight wins, with Alabama forwarding Ohio State in the 2020 season.
The No. 2 team has been their most successful to date, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season), and Clemson (2018 season).
Here’s a rundown of some of the upcoming CFP title games locations and dates:
- Season 2021 (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
- Season 2022 (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
- Season 2023 (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas
