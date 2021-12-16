Lexington sent athletes to the state in cross country, soccer, tennis, golf

LEXINGTON The Lexington Local Schools Board of Education continues to recognize the district’s student athletes.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the school board honored all fall athletes who qualified for the state competition.

Long time coach Denise Benson introduced her girls and boys cross country teams. The girls, who had won four state crowns in a row, finished eighth last month after finishing their top three runners from a year ago.

“I know it’s kind of expected, but I couldn’t say for sure that we would be in the top 15 in the state, let alone in the top 10,” Benson told the school board.

She also pointed out that four of the girls were All-Ohio academics.

Dressed in purple sweatshirts, the boys also surprised Benson by finishing 10th.

“I wouldn’t have put money on it that they would make it to the state assembly,” said the coach. “Something happened in the district. How we put it together was all our young talent.”

The Lexington boys’ soccer team is also known for its strong tradition. Coach Peter Them introduced members of the squad who made it to the state semifinals, finishing with a record of 16-2-4.

“Not bad for a year of rebuilding,” Them said.

All that’s left is for the Minutemen to take the next step and win a state title.

“We’ll get over that bump, I promise you,” Them said.

Two individuals have also made it in other sports. Girls tennis player Gracie Pfeiffer qualified for the fourth year in a row, prompting veteran coach Ron Schaub to call her “one of our all-time greats.”

“She’s an amazing talent. You could see it right from the start,” he said. “She would have played varsity as a fifth-grader.

“Our team didn’t do very well, but Gracie was phenomenal. She has arguably the best backhand in the business.”

Junior golfer Troy Chapman also made the state tournament after shooting a 75 at the district meeting.

Athletic Director Jeff Eichorn thanked the board members for honoring the student athletes.

“That’s not the norm for many school boards in the state,” he said.

Board chairman Bob Whitney replied, “Personally, I think it’s the school board’s job to recognize them.”

Parents concerned about leaving one-on-one assistants

During the public comment portion of the meeting, two parents expressed concerns about retaining one-on-one school assistants.

Mallory Westerheide has two sons who attend Western Elementary School. She said they were born with a genetic defect, which left them non-verbal and with physical disabilities.

“They like school and are happy to be here,” says Westerheide.

She said the one-on-one assistant who worked with one of her sons recently resigned.

“She worked very hard with him. She was his person,” Westerheide said, adding that her son spent one hour a day with his teacher and the rest with his one-on-one assistant.

Westerheide read from a prepared statement, which she gave to Whitney, along with her contact information.

Chief Inspector Jeremy Secrist said being a one-on-one assistant is a tough job. The district has signed a contract with the Renhill Group for the functions.

Nikki Ruhl is another parent with a special needs child. She shared Westerheide’s concerns.

“They (one-on-one assistants) can’t afford to stay. They don’t have health care,” Ruhl said.

She also asked questions about the training.

“All of our employees need more professional development because we couldn’t do that because of COVID,” said Secrist. “We’ve had three interrupted school years.”

Request for parental policy has been rejected

For the second meeting in a row, a parent claiming his daughter and another student addressed a teacher in a bathroom cubicle to the board.

The teacher was reportedly looking for her own daughter. The parent wanted a policy put in place to ensure that something like this wouldn’t happen again.

He admitted he was angry when he addressed the board last month and apologized to Secrist. On Wednesday, he said he was “broken at heart” that there will be no change in policy.

“I took my daughter out because of what happened,” the man said. “I think every child should have the right to privacy in a bathroom.”

Secrist responded by phone Thursday to a request for comment from the News Journal.

“We feel very comfortable with the professionalism of our staff,” he said. “We expect assistance in monitoring hallways, bathrooms and changing rooms to ensure the safety of our students.”

The parent also asked for an apology from the high school principal, Jamie Masi, who made an announcement that the girl was mistaken in what she saw.

“You’re not going to point the finger,” Whitney said. “We’re not going to have a policy where teachers or assistants don’t have the right to go to a toilet.”

