Alex Heinert calls college hockey games on national TV





Midco Sports play-by-play announcer Alex Heinert gets a national TV assignment. Heinert is the new play-by-play announcer for CBS Sports, calling National Collegiate Hockey Conference games along with longtime color commentator Dave Starman and rink reporter Shireen Saski. Heinert will call off eight regular season games for CBS Sports beginning January 7. He will also be calling the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center in March. In his absence, Midco Sports host David Brown, who has primarily hosted Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games for the network, will be doing UND hockey play-by-play along with color commentator Jake Brandt. Brian Shawn will host UND men’s and women’s basketball games this season. Shawn has been mentioning Summit League hoops for Midco Sports in recent years, mostly from Fargo. Heinert will continue to work full-time for Midco Sports outside of CBS assignments. Heinert started calling UND hockey games in 2016-17. He was widely recognized last season at the NCHC Pod in December, where he played as the play-by-play voice for league games outside of UND alone. Heinert also had the chance to work with Starman during the Pod in Omaha. Brown is scheduled to name seven UND home series hockey games against Cornell (January 7-8), Omaha (January 14-15), St. Cloud State (January 28-29) and Colorado College (February 4). Heinert is calling off Saturday night’s game against Colorado College (Jan. 5) and the home series against Western Michigan on February 25-26. The series opener is on CBS Sports and the finale is on Midco Sports. Heinert will also call UND’s NCHC quarterfinals the best-of-three series if the Fighting Hawks host it. CBS Sports also has an UND hockey game scheduled for Feb. 18 in Minnesota Duluth. The NCHC’s previous voice on CBS Sports, Ben Holden, is calling out KHL games this season.

