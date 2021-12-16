Anonymous Donor Offers $30 Million to Make Public Gym Idea a Reality | News

Palo Alto’s plan to build a new public gym got a major boost this week, with an anonymous donor proposing to give the city more than $30 million to make the project a reality, Mayor Tom DuBois told the Weekly. .

DuBois said the donor wants to help the city build a gym along the lines of the proposal from the Parks and Recreation Commission, which set up a committee earlier this year to address the city’s need for a new gym. to evaluate. Last month, the committee voted unanimously to recommend moving the project forward and looking for ways to fund it.

Jeff LaMere, a parks commissioner who served on the ad hoc committee, said at the Nov. 17 meeting that a gym is something “seriously lacking for a city of our stature, a city of our wealth.”

“A gym can be an anchor of health and wellness for this community. I think it should be a priority for us,” said LaMere, who coaches boys’ basketball at Palo Alto High.

While the city currently leases gym space at the Cubberley Community Center, that facility stands on land owned by the Palo Alto Unified School District. An earlier proposal to create a new wellness center on Cubberley was included in a master plan for the southern Palo Alto campus, although the idea of ​​building such a center together by the city and the school district has been largely abandoned in the past year. Instead, the school district chooses to keep 20 acres of its land for a future high school and possibly transfer the rest of its acreage.

DuBois said the donor was inspired by the committee’s discussion to contribute to a new gym. However, he noted that the city has not yet discussed any of the key details, including the location of the proposed facility and whether additional funding is needed. The parks commission had estimated that a new gym would cost about $25 million. The donor expressed interest in contributing between $30 million and $35 million, DuBois said.

Under the concept proposed by the committee, the new gym would include three fields suitable for a variety of sports, including basketball, volleyball, pickleball, futsal, badminton and table tennis, as well as exercise rooms and meeting rooms for small gatherings. The gym proposed by the donor, DuBois said, is in line with the committee’s vision.

DuBois said he learned of the proposal last week when he got a call from the donor. On Thursday morning, the donor had a first meeting with city officials. DuBois said the plan will be developed further early next year, when the full city council has its first chance to discuss the project.

Still, DuBois said he wanted to inform the community about the proposed donation before the plans progress too much.

“I want to be very transparent,” DuBois said. “I don’t want to get into a situation where plans are developed for a long time and then shot to the public.”

DuBois confirmed that the donor’s proposal does not require any buildings other than the gym. It would also require the city to provide the land for the facility as well as some funding.

The parks committee has explored several potential sites for a new gym, which were identified as a community need in the city’s 2017 masterplan for parks. The two most promising sites, according to the commission, are the Baylands Athletic Center, which includes a 10.5-acre area that became available after the city redesigned its golf course, and the Ventura neighborhood, which has long been identified as a lacks recreational facilities and is currently the focus of its own masterplan process.

As the gym plan progresses, Palo Alto’s new recreation space would be the latest in a series of major projects that have moved forward thanks to large donations from the community. The Peery Foundation donated $24 million in 2013 to enable Palo Alto High School to build a new athletic center, which opened in 2017. from the Pear family.