Sports
Anonymous Donor Offers $30 Million to Make Public Gym Idea a Reality | News
Palo Alto’s plan to build a new public gym got a major boost this week, with an anonymous donor proposing to give the city more than $30 million to make the project a reality, Mayor Tom DuBois told the Weekly. .
DuBois said the donor wants to help the city build a gym along the lines of the proposal from the Parks and Recreation Commission, which set up a committee earlier this year to address the city’s need for a new gym. to evaluate. Last month, the committee voted unanimously to recommend moving the project forward and looking for ways to fund it.
Jeff LaMere, a parks commissioner who served on the ad hoc committee, said at the Nov. 17 meeting that a gym is something “seriously lacking for a city of our stature, a city of our wealth.”
“A gym can be an anchor of health and wellness for this community. I think it should be a priority for us,” said LaMere, who coaches boys’ basketball at Palo Alto High.
While the city currently leases gym space at the Cubberley Community Center, that facility stands on land owned by the Palo Alto Unified School District. An earlier proposal to create a new wellness center on Cubberley was included in a master plan for the southern Palo Alto campus, although the idea of building such a center together by the city and the school district has been largely abandoned in the past year. Instead, the school district chooses to keep 20 acres of its land for a future high school and possibly transfer the rest of its acreage.
DuBois said the donor was inspired by the committee’s discussion to contribute to a new gym. However, he noted that the city has not yet discussed any of the key details, including the location of the proposed facility and whether additional funding is needed. The parks commission had estimated that a new gym would cost about $25 million. The donor expressed interest in contributing between $30 million and $35 million, DuBois said.
Under the concept proposed by the committee, the new gym would include three fields suitable for a variety of sports, including basketball, volleyball, pickleball, futsal, badminton and table tennis, as well as exercise rooms and meeting rooms for small gatherings. The gym proposed by the donor, DuBois said, is in line with the committee’s vision.
DuBois said he learned of the proposal last week when he got a call from the donor. On Thursday morning, the donor had a first meeting with city officials. DuBois said the plan will be developed further early next year, when the full city council has its first chance to discuss the project.
Still, DuBois said he wanted to inform the community about the proposed donation before the plans progress too much.
“I want to be very transparent,” DuBois said. “I don’t want to get into a situation where plans are developed for a long time and then shot to the public.”
DuBois confirmed that the donor’s proposal does not require any buildings other than the gym. It would also require the city to provide the land for the facility as well as some funding.
The parks committee has explored several potential sites for a new gym, which were identified as a community need in the city’s 2017 masterplan for parks. The two most promising sites, according to the commission, are the Baylands Athletic Center, which includes a 10.5-acre area that became available after the city redesigned its golf course, and the Ventura neighborhood, which has long been identified as a lacks recreational facilities and is currently the focus of its own masterplan process.
As the gym plan progresses, Palo Alto’s new recreation space would be the latest in a series of major projects that have moved forward thanks to large donations from the community. The Peery Foundation donated $24 million in 2013 to enable Palo Alto High School to build a new athletic center, which opened in 2017. from the Pear family.
Sources
2/ https://www.paloaltoonline.com/news/2021/12/16/anonymous-donor-offers-30m-to-turn-idea-of-public-gym-into-a-reality
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]