2022 Pac-12 Football Schedule Announced





SAN FRANCISCO The Pac-12 Conference today announced its 2022 football schedule on a one-hour special broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. Combining a nine-game competitive conference schedule with a series of selective non-conference matches, the 2022 schedule includes: Eight games against Power Five opponents outside the Pac-12 and three against Notre Dame

Four games against teams that finished in the Top 5 in the 2021 Final College Football Playoff Ranking and six against teams in the Top 10.

10 games against non-Pac-12 teams that finished in the Top 25 in the final 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings

13 games against Group of Five opponents and two games against BYU The 2022 football season kicks off on Thursday, September 1, as the state of ARIZONA Northern Arizona hosts. COLORADO hosts TCU of the Big 12 on Friday, September 2, while the other 10 schools open their season on Saturday, September 3. During the first three weeks of the regular season, the Pac-12 schedule will feature non-conference games against eight Power Five opponents, including three games against Alliance members of the Big Ten Conference. In addition to the TCU/Colorado match in week one, OREGON takes on Georgia at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium and UTAH heads to the swamp to take on Florida. In week two, ARIZONA hosts Mississippi State, while ARIZONA STATE travels to Oklahoma State and WASHINGTON STATE visits Wisconsin. A pair of Alliance matchups will mark week three with Michigan State in WASHINGTON and COLORADO heading to Minnesota. STANFORD and USC will continue their annual run with Notre Dame next season, while CALIFORNI will face the Irish for the first time since 1967 in a game in week three. The Cardinal will visit South Bend in week seven as the Trojans host the Irish to close out the regular season. The Pac-12 will see two games against BYU, with the Cougars visiting OREGON in week three and Stanford to close out the regular season, as well as 13 games against Group of Five opponents with 10 of those games at home. Pac-12 play begins in week two, while USC travels to Stanford on Saturday, September 10, before the full Conference slate begins in week four. Traditionally, rivalry games will be played in the last two weeks of the regular season, followed by the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, hosted by 76, which will take place for the second year in a row at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. , on Friday, December 2. The schedule includes one match-up on Thursday (in the season opener) and six match-ups on Friday, including the league title match. Additional games may be selected by our television partners to be moved to Thursday or Friday. A combination of the ESPN channels, ABC, FOX and FS1 will broadcast 45 games nationwide, including the Pac-12 Championship Game, while Pac-12 Networks will offer 37 games to a national audience. The exact broadcast schedules will be determined at a later date.

