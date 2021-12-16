Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series postponed due to covid cases





The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and the West Indies has been postponed due to five more positive cases in the visiting camp, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a joint statement on Thursday. “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) issued a joint statement after five more positive cases were reported in the West Indies camp following Wednesday’s PCR test, raising the total number of positive cases to nine since their arrival in the West Indies. Karachi on December 9,” the release read. West Indian wicketkeeper Shai Hope, left arm spinner Akeal Hosein, all-rounder Justin Greaves and two supporting staffers – assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team doctor Akshai Mansingh – tested positive for Covid-19. The tests were conducted on Wednesday. Update: Pakistan West Indies ODIs postponed, moved to early June 2022. #PAKvWI

Details in the link below:https://t.co/uIM99o3m7H Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021 Joint statement PCB and CWI | More below: https://t.co/1H8XV1vAIV Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 16, 2021 On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB COVID-19 protocols, Rapid Antigen testing was performed on the remaining 15 West Indian players and the support staff of six players. All 21 members of the West Indies touring party gave a negative test result. As such, Thursday’s T20 International (T20I) went as planned,” the statement said. The ODI series, which was scheduled to start on December 18, is likely to be rescheduled in early 2022. However, taking into account both the well-being of the teams and the limited resources on the West Indian side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022,” the statement added. promoted The West Indies team, who had negative results after Wednesday’s PCR test and today’s Rapid Antigen tests, will leave Pakistan after tonight’s game. Those who test positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalized so they can join their families in time for the Christmas celebrations. The third and final T20I in Karachi between the two sides went ahead as scheduled on Thursday. Topics mentioned in this article

