5 thoughts on Penn State Football’s Loaded 2022 Recruitment Class





Penn State Football and head coach James Franklin signed one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in the program’s history on Wednesday during the early signing period. Penn State Football signed 23 of its 24 2022 pledges during the opening hours of the early signing period Wednesday morning. The class ranks sixth national, from Wednesday afternoon, and head coach James Franklin should be very happy about that. Considering that Penn State Football has gone 4-5 and 7-5 in the past two seasons, being able to bring in a league like this is a significant win. There is a lot to like about this class as practically every need that the Penn State Football roster had was filled with this recruiting class. This lesson started in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Kaden Saunders joining in July 2020, and will hopefully end with a Tyrece Mills signature in February. With such a wild and successful class more or less in the books, there’s a lot to talk about. Here are five thoughts on Penn State Football’s recruiting class in 2022 1. James Franklin finally has his QB Franklin thought he had the quarterback who would take him to the Promised Land in 2018 when Justin Fields was a Nittany Lions commit. As we now know, Franklin ended up suffering two losses at the hands of Fields in 2019 and 2020. Now Franklin doesn’t have to worry about his future star quarterback ending up on the other side as 5-star this time Drew Allar was the first pledge to submit its letter of intent Wednesday morning. Franklin’s move to fire Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator after the 2020 season and hire Mike Yurcich has paid off as Yurcich is the one who identified Allar as a future superstar and worked quickly to secure his commitment before people like Notre Dame has a legitimate relationship with Allar. When Penn State offered Allar, he was a three-star ranked in 400s nationally, when he signed Wednesday he was a five-star and ranked as the number 3 player in the nation by 247 Sports. While this is exciting, it also means there is less room for excuses, and Penn State Football must find a way to maximize its potential during the years Allar is on campus. There’s no guarantee Allar will be a superstar, but Franklin hasn’t had a quarterback with the potential to be as good as Allar could have been before.

