Former tennis star rally against a ruthless enemy

MIDDLEBURY It wasn’t too long ago that Leslie Smith was a three-time athlete who confused opponents on the tennis courts, ski slopes and hockey fields. She was a standout during her Middlebury Union High School career, earning All-American status in tennis as a freshman at Scripps College in Claremont, California.

Smith was a meteor, fueled by the guts, determination and encouragement of her mother, Gail Smith, the legendary tennis coach of Middlebury Colleges (1971-2000). Leslie seemed destined for great things.

Until the waning stages of her high school career, when she began to experience crushing, mysterious fatigue. A subsequent diagnosis dealt her a life-changing blow that shortened her long baby steps: She learned she had myotonic muscular dystrophy, or MMD, a genetic disorder that can affect muscle systems in the body that move the limbs and trunk, and work the digestive and digestive systems. heart.

Smith, now 46, wakes up in the morning feeling the same as a healthy person at the end of a long day of work.

It’s a constant battle for me between doing what I want and doing what I can, she said. If I overdo it, Im (laid) for about a week. I don’t recover. I’m on fumes, and when the gas tank dries up, it’s no good.

But MMD is more than just feeling tired. Leslie got a pacemaker in 2004 and a defibrillator in 2009 after she was diagnosed with heart problems. She also had cataract surgery, another byproduct of her condition.

I got this rough deal, what am I going to do? she wondered after her diagnosis in 2000. Am I going to sit in the corner and turn into a puddle, or am I going to fight every step of the way and make my life the best I can?

She chose the latter path and is in the process of finalizing a memoir about her life experiences with MMD. It’s called Spitfire, which happens to be her nickname. Spitfire is scheduled to be released next year, and Smith hopes it will inspire others who suffer from MMD, while delivering an inspiring message to everyone, regardless of their health.

Turn the calendar back to the mid 1990s. Leslie Smith was equally lethal with a racket, skis or hockey stick.

I never sat down, she said with a laugh.

Until the end of her junior year at MUHS. Shed lost her physical stamina. Short sprints and lunges remained within Leslies’ athletic repertoire so she could continue playing hockey and tennis. But Shed lost her ability to do sustained exercise. Simple pre-race jogs turned into marathons she couldn’t complete.

Her frustration followed her to Connecticut and the Loomis Chaffee School, where she was in 12th grade. And that’s where MMD forced Smith to kick back on her rigorous athletic schedule.

My struggles kept getting worse, but I was trying to get through it, she said. I beat myself up, did all I could do. And then I couldn’t.

She reluctantly retired from hockey but stuck to tennis, her top sport, when she transferred to Scripps College in 1994-1995. Smith earned All-American status as a freshman while serving as an assistant tennis pro at a local country club.

Then her body betrayed her again.

I couldn’t stand on tiptoe anymore, she explained. All my weight shifted to my heels. If you can’t be on your guard, you can’t run, you can’t move fast. That completely limited my ability to play tennis.

So Smith made the devastating decision to end her tennis career in college and limit her game to occasional tournaments with her mother.

She couldn’t understand what was happening to her. Her young body betrayed her at a time when she should be entering her prime. Imagine suddenly unable to read or write, she asked.

I got really mad at myself and everyone else, and I got depressed, she said.

GET A DIAGNOSIS

It was time to find out exactly what was wrong with her. And one of the most cathartic parts of Spitfire details Smith’s journey from 22-year-old standout athlete battling fatigue, to being told she had MMD at age 25.

She remembered as if it were yesterday when she went to the muscular dystrophy clinic at the UVM Medical Center, where she said the doctors completely destroyed my life.

Smith said the doctors were more than unashamedly candid; they were rude and insensitive and claimed her life was over.

Adding more misery to a bad day was confirmation that her brother Colin, who had experienced similar symptoms, also had MMD. Doctors reasoned that MMD had been passed on to them from their late father, who was himself confirmed to have a less severe version of the disease.

The Independent wrote a story in 2013 about how Colin had committed to an adaptive sailing program.

Any hope Leslie Smith had of simply curing her condition with medication quickly evaporated like a Roscoe Tanner service.

They said do not have children. In a few years you’ll be in a wheelchair. You’re going to die young, Smith said. It was the worst I’ve ever experienced. If you’re told this at age 25, how do you wrap your head around it?

All she could say on her drive home from that fateful appointment was, Who wants me now?

Well, her husband Rob Nicholls and her mother stood by her every step of the way as she learned to cope with her condition and live a fulfilling life that still consists of athletics. She didn’t want to lose her grip on tennis completely. Her hopes were restored about six years ago when she learned about wheelchair tennis through the Wounded Warriors Project. Smith has taken up sports, but unfortunately COVID has caused many wheelchair tennis events to be suspended.

Always looking for a challenge, Smith has found it in wheelchair tennis.

She is far from a ringer when she plays her opponents.

I have an advantage because I have the strokes and the knowledge, but I am at a disadvantage because 90% of the people who play are in wheelchairs 24/7, she said. Their movement, mobility and awareness are so much better (for the sport).

But the fun comes with a price. Any effort requires a lot of recovery for an MMD patient.

For more than 20 years, Leslie and Colin Smith have made annual trips to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore to see neurologists, cardiologists, and other MMD specialists. They also have doctors in Vermont to solve their medical problems.

BEING WRITING

While Smith doesn’t hold a tennis racket and hockey stick with the confidence she once had, she’s been quite adept with a pen since 2011. Then she made it a habit to keep track of important moments in her life, including, of course, the onset and progression of MMD in her body.

I used it as a way to understand my life and my diagnosis, she said of writing. To put it on paper, it has to make sense. Things poured out of me.

She teamed up with one of her best friends, a geneticist, to get the most out of herself.

But life got in the way in 2014 and she put her diary aside.

I had all this writing and had nowhere to go, Smith said.

Until 2020, when her mother found Leslies’ diary in a drawer. Gail Smith encouraged her daughter to update and publish her work, and put Leslie in touch with an editor.

We started working together and now we have a pretty complete manuscript, said Leslie Smith proudly.

Spitfire should have universal appeal, Smith believes.

Everyone has gone through a life-changing change, everyone has had a loss, and everyone has experienced something negative that changed their lives, she said. Everyone has had a crisis of faith in themselves at one time or another. It’s the human condition, so anyone will be able to relate to this.

Smith uses many tennis metaphors in her book; each section includes terminology such as coin toss, grip, love, singles and two bounces. Half of the chapters are written in a narrative style; the other half contains insights into her thoughts on things like balance, loss, and happiness.

Spitfire doesn’t have to sell countless copies for Smith to consider it a success. It is already paying dividends that exceed financial gain.

My writing allows me to focus more on the here and now, she said. I can let go of all the pain, anger, regrets and mistakes and move on to what’s next, whatever that is. I can take each day as the gift it is.

