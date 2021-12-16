Connecticut HS Boys Hockey – SCC/SWC Division 2 Preview: Interesting League Race Looms

At least in numbers, the Southern Connecticut Conference/South West Conference Division 2 race should be attractive with about 20 percent of Nutmeg States programs competing here again this season. North Haven won the conference tournament last season, but once again there will be tough challenges from the likes of Daniel Hand, Lyman Hall and Sheehan. Amity and Watertown-Pomperaug are optimistic about breaking through the league’s top division. Rounding out the deep 11 team pack are Branford, Cheshire, East Haven, Guilford and North Branford.

AMITY (6-6-0)

Coach: Michael Richetelli

The Spartans go into the season with a solid returning core, including seven seniors and two juniors who played key roles in 2021.

Senior captain Joe Carangelo leads an experienced forward group that includes seniors Nolan Smith, Jack Bordeleau, Kyle Hummel and Dom Harris. The defense will be led by senior captain Ethan Moffett and senior Cadem Demaio.

In the net, Spartan juniors Aiden Courtney and Brendan Smith return.

A host of newcomers could help the Spartans this season – sophomores Will DelVecchio (D), Josh Hackett (F), Ryan Kelly (D) and Jayson Gherlone (D), as well as freshman Eli Gregory (D), AJ Capecelatro (F) . ) and Mike Page (F).

The team has strong chemistry and a solid work ethic, Richetelli said. If we keep that attitude all season, we can make a strong push to the playoffs.

BRANFORD (2-5-0)

Coach: Jim DiNapoli

To say the Hornets will be young this season is an understatement. There will be just one senior – Wesley Raymond – and seven freshmen, spread over a roster of 17 players.

A deeper junior class includes Mikey Farricelli, Matt Morgan, Sean Bosworth, Colin Deane, Jack Linder, Michael Linder, Nicolas Michaud and Alexander Milne. Kellen Grehl is the only sophomore.

New to the program are freshmen Dylan Bosworth, Dante DiLegge (goal), Jack Francis, Michael Loomis, Michael Maler, James Moran and Maxwell Voets.

Ryan Fraser Cheshire

CHESHIRE (6-6-0)

Coach: Anthony Giusto

The 2021 season was an interesting one for the Rams, who started 0-5 before going to the league title and eventually falling in North Haven.

Giusto says this year’s version has plenty of depth with the forwards – led by senior captain Damon Zurolo (4-0-4) and juniors Will Gaudet (3-1-4) and Evan Vasiljevs (5-3-8) . Junior Rocco Ocone-Krause is a newcomer who Giusto expects to step into a top six role right away.

Defensively, junior Lukas Sargolini (0-2-2) is helped by big, mobile sophomore newcomer Ryan Fraser.

The Rams return senior Amaan Chaudry to the net, and Giusto says he will be heavily trusted behind an otherwise inexperienced blue line.

Team success will depend on our ability to play in our defensive zone and help our defense, Giusto said, adding that Cheshire should be able to roll three or four lines. Offensively we should be a solid team.

DANIEL HAND (4-1-0)

Coach: Brian Gonsalves

The Tigers only made five games last winter before the season was halted. Now that eight seniors have left, Gonsalves says a new identity is coming with 12 upperclassmen looking to make a name for themselves and keep Hand in the mix.

Senior captains Kevin Sandor and Marcus Padula will help establish that identity, who will be the anchors to the defense. Junior Alex Schiano is in the goal.

Seniors Jeff Pinover and JJ Barber are the top players returning with juniors Ryan Pfaff and Kevin Rich.

Gonsalves will be looking for junior striker Malcolm Yanez and junior goalkeeper Ethan Hajdasz to make significant contributions.

Parker Sprankle East Haven

EAST PORT (0-4-0)

Coach: Louis Pane

The Yellowjackets could never be derailed before the premature end of their season last season.

But much of the roster returns, led by senior captains Ethan Roach, Michael Robert and Parker Sprankle. Roach will be back in the net behind a defense led by Robert, juniors Dylan Ingram, Giuseppe Monaco, Matt Penn and Tyler Weinzimmer, and sophomores Dominic Perillo and Robert Testa.

Sprankle leads the front group with senior Josh Berg, juniors Evan Giovanelli, Nicholas Ruggiero, Alan Schroeter and Joseph Vocatura, and sophomores John DAlbero, Griffin McGlinchey and Josh Salvati. Freshman forward Gennaro Pompano could have an immediate impact.

Senior Ryan Sheldon and junior Jon-Paul Garea also return in goal.

GUILFORD (2-5-0)

Coach: Ralph Russo

The Grizzlies return 11 upperclassmen from last season as they attempt to climb through the SCC/SWC 2 ranks.

The power lies at the back of the ice, where senior goalkeeper Gavin Litvyn is supported by a strong group of defenders – seniors Thomas Booth and James Murray, and juniors Shane Considine, Ryan McMahon, Sean Melvin and Mitchell Ward.

Returning forwards include seniors Michael Torre and Thomas Ziemba, and juniors Gabriel Mongelli and William Petrick.

Kenny Mackenzie Lyman Hall

LYMANHALL (10-3-0)

Coach: Dave Sagnella

With eight seniors returning and with experience across the front lines and defense, the Trojans should be in a good position to continue their recent streak of success.

Seniors Jack Roberts (12-14-26), Zachary Pettit (4-10-14) and Dylan Gay (4-7-11) lead the scoring attack with seniors Ryan Arduini (2-3-5) and Aydan Durant (3- 2-5).

The blue line will be just as solid with seniors Kenny MacKenzie (1-7-8) and Dan Pettit (2-5-7), as well as junior Peyton Durant (0-2-2). They will help ease the transition for freshman goalkeeper Dylan Florio.

Sagnella says the Trojans will continue to work as a team in all three zones and outrun opponents.

NORTH BRANFORD (1-9-0)

Coach: Ralph Shaw

Shaw says the Thunderbirds have a good pool of returning players eager to play. They have set some goals for the season and are trying to revive the program.

North Branford has senior captains Dakota Cooper and Ryan Miuchonski as strikers, as well as senior captain Joe Marra on the blue line.

Sophomores Mike Matteo and Jack Maley add depth to forward, and Marra will be joined in defense by sophomores Colin Augur and Nickie Ryszczyk.

The Thunderbirds should be solid in goal with junior Aidan Geist, sophomore Austin Fruin and freshman Greg Gallaso.

Sophomore forward CJ Sherwood has returned from Notre Dame-West Haven and will be joining the lineup straight away.

NORTH PORT (8-2-0)

Coach: Christopher Aven

With 17 players returning from the team that won the SCC/SCC Division 2 Tournament Championship (a first for the program), expectations are certainly high for the Nighthawks.

North Haven is ridden by the leading group of Jake Hines (2-5-7), Michael Anquillare, Brian Jooss, Ayden Mindlin (0-1-1) and Nicky Tondalo (2-2-4).

Senior Justin Pniewski (1-1-2) is back on the defensive and senior Jared Anderson (8 career starts) gets the chance to take the reins full-time.

With more playing time, we’re looking to build on last season’s success and should be back in the mix for our conference and state tournaments, Avena said.

Brendan Hilinskic

Sheehan

Anthony DeFilio

Sheehan

Michael Frits

Sheehan

SHEEHAN (11-2-0)

Even without a post-season tournament last winter, the move to Division 2 certainly didn’t deter the Titans, who were frontrunners all season before being knocked out in the conference tournament by North Haven.

While many key players have departed from its recent successes, Festa believes the program is in good hands going forward.

Senior center Anthony Defilio (3-6-9) and sophomore wing Landon Cantele (3-3-6) are poised to play key roles with the forward, with seniors James Stratton (3-5-8) and Brendan Hilinski (1-14-15).

The Titans have three experienced goalkeepers: sophomore Michael Fritz (1.40 GAA), junior Justin Lyon (2.00 GAA) and senior Luca Mange (1.00 GAA).

Other players to watch include freshman forward Max Festa, senior forward Andry Guy and junior defender Billy Totz.

With a good off-season and players joining higher-level teams, the level of competition in practice was great, Festa said. The chemistry and cohesion of the team determine the attitude and motivation.

WATERCITY-PUMPERAUG (6-7-0)

Coach: Vic Vicenz

If there is any team poised for a breakthrough this season, WP could be it. Vicenzi calls the teams a wealth of leadership and experience throughout the lineup.

Seniors Matt Christina (C), Robert Lubus (RW), Aidan Nemoto (C, RW) and Aiden Kane (LW) led the pack with juniors Jack Mulhall (LW), Jackson Hitchcock (C) and Shane Repetto (C, LW) ).

The WP defense should be just as solid with seniors Spencer Ances, Joe Meglio and Sam Swoyer, junior Nate LaMadeleine and sophomore Jack Gouveia. Senior Carly Bokina returns in goal.

The lineup will be completed this season with sophomores David Burke and Logan Cheney on the defensive, plus freshmen Jack Leary (C), AJ DelCarmine (D) and Andrew Brown (G).

The upper class is hungry for some success and ready to find out, Vicenzi said. We have decent depth with our juniors and sophomores, as well as some freshmen looking to compete for ice age. Disciplined, aggressive hockey is what we will rely on for any success.